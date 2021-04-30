The Greene County Conservation District recently announced the three winners of its annual coloring contest, which was held in coordination with Conservation District Week.
The coloring contest was open to pre-K students across Greene County. The contest highlighted the theme “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
There were 72 coloring contest submissions this year and the Conservation District Board of Directors then voted to select winners.
The winners of the coloring contest were Khloe Calvert, 5, daughter of Terry and Kelsey Calvert; Nolan Johnston, 5, son of Garrett and Chelsey Johnston; and Colt Roupe, 5, son of Chris and Kari Roupe.
Each of the winners won a new bicycle and helmet.
