The Greene County Conservation District held a pair of contests as part of Conservation District Week.
The first contest was a coloring contest open to pre-K students across the county and the second was a poster contest open to all area students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Both contests highlighted the role of pollinators in our everyday lives by asking the question, “Where would we ‘BEE’ without pollinators?”
A total of 53 students participated in the contests this year by completing their submissions at home and sending photographs to the Conservation District. The Conservation District Board of Directors then voted to select winners.
The winners of the coloring contest were Braelyn Abbadini, 4; Grant Patton, 4; and Evan Blackburn, 4. Each of the winners won a new bicycle and helmet.
The winners of the poster contest were as follows:
n In the K-1st grade category, Payton Joy Duncan won first place and Luke Patton won second place.
n In the 2nd-3rd grade category, Chloe B. Shaffer won first place.
n In the 7th-8th grade category, Cheyenne DeBlasio won first place, Keisha McGowan won second place and Jayceea Melodia won third place.
First-place winners won $100, second place winners won $75 and third place winners won $50.
The first-place winner in each category of the poster contest will go on to a statewide contest held by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.
The Conservation District congratulates the winners and thanks all of the contest participants.
