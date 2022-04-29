Conservation District Week coloring contest winners announced

In honor of Conservation District week, the Greene County Conservation District announced the winners of their annual coloring contest that was open to pre-K students within Greene County.
The contest is promoted as a way to introduce children to soil and water conservation and the importance of healthy soils and clean water. This year, 106 entries were received by the conservation district. Each of the three winners received a new bicycle and helmet.
Winners were Brennan Bedilion, 3, the son of Eric and Meghan Bedilion; Harper Fraley, 4, the daughter of Scott and Bethany Fraley; and Emery Pears, 5, the daughter of Brady and Kelly Pears.
