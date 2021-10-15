A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Waynesburg man who is registered as a convicted sex offender on the Megan’s Law list and was charged with failing to verify his current address to authorities.
Ulysses A. Zimmerman, 38, has been charged with felony counts of failing to verify his address and failing to provide accurate registration information; and two felony transient charges of failure to verify and provide.
State police filed the charges Oct. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates following an incident that occurred last month.
According to the criminal complaint, police received an investigation request by Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Unit Sept. 14 in reference to Zimmerman. The request indicated the unit received a tip indicating Zimmerman was not living at his registered address, the complaint said.
On Sept. 14 at about 1:30 p.m., officers arrived at the registered address on High Street in Franklin Township with members of the county probation office, and found the address is not a residence but a business utilized as the Waynesburg Stock Yard, the complaint states.
While speaking with probation officers, police observed Zimmerman pulling into the parking lot and asking officers why were there, the complaint states. When probation officers asked to see his living quarters, Zimmerman pointed to a door in the stockyard area and indicated it was where he lived, the complaint states.
Probation officers asked Zimmerman to open the door, which he attempted to do, but the door was locked, the complain states. He did not have a key to the door, police said.
When asked how he was living there when he did not have a key, Zimmerman said the door is “usually unlocked” but if it was ever locked he would use a knife to pry it open, the complaint states.
Police told Zimmerman to contact someone who had access to a key, and when the person arrived he unlocked the door and allowed them to enter, the complaint states.
Another door was unlocked and Zimmerman pointed to a neatly stacked pile of objects in the corner, the complaint states.
Police said it did not appear Zimmerman had been living in the area for a long time, but he added that he comes and goes to his girlfriend’s residence, a Wayne Village apartment in Franklin Township, the complaint states.
Zimmerman told police that he has several children that live at the Wayne Village apartment and he stays there to help out with child care, the complaint states.
Following arraignment, Zimmerman was released on $20,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary has been scheduled to be held before Bates on Oct. 19.
Zimmerman had been charged in the past with failing to register his address, including two times in 2017.
According to court records, Zimmerman pleaded guilty in December 2013 in Greene County court to charges of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a minor. He was sentenced to serve 6 months to 23 months and 15 days in jail and was placed on the Megan’s Law List as a convicted sex offender.
