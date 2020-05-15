Dr. Julie Orlosky, a family medicine physician with Cornerstone Care, has been named one of the PA Medical Society’s Top Physicians Under 40.
Dr. Orlosky was among 45 physicians recognized statewide for her medical skills and expertise. Honorees were nominated by colleagues and selected by a statewide committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society members.
Speaking after receiving notification of her selection, Dr. Orlosky said she is grateful for the recognition.
“I am still in shock and feel very honored to be chosen,” she said. “Being a physician in a rural area means that I have the unique opportunity to offer my services to patients that may not be able to travel to more populated areas to receive care.
“I also enjoy the fact that in a rural area you typically care for families,” she added. “This means I may take care of the grandmother all the way to the newly born infant. It means getting to know your patients on a more personal level and not just treating them for their medical concerns but becoming an integral part of their lives.
“Learning about their struggles, their victories and forming a deeply connected relationship with each one of them,” she continued. “Knowing that some days they may not need me for my medical advice, but they may just need a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen. For me, it is about serving the people in my community and offering them the best care we can.”
Dr. Orlosky’s nominators commended her willingness to go above and beyond to care for her patients, always taking time to explain results and often calling specialists to discuss a patient’s case. She offers patient-focused care with an emphasis on preventive medicine.
Dr. Orlosky is a member of the graduating class of 2000 at Chartiers-Houston High School. She attended Pennsylvania State University for pre-med and graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
She completed her residency at the Washington Hospital Residency Program. Dr. Orlosky has practiced at the Cornerstone Care Community Health Center of Burgettstown for eight years. She lives in the community with her husband and children.
“Congratulations to Dr. Orlosky for a well-deserved recognition,” said Richard Rinehart, Cornerstone Care CEO. “Dr. Orlosky’s leadership sets a high standard. I am proud to say her success reflects the excellent care delivered by our entire team.”
Cornerstone Care is a nonprofit network of federally qualified health centers serving southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, offering services in Waynesburg, Rogersville and Greensboro in Greene County.
