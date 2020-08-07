Country Club wins first annual Greene County Cup

The first annual Greene County Cup was recently held at Rohanna’s Golf Course in Waynesburg, and when the dust settled it was the team representing the Greene County Country Club who claimed victory.
The group finished four strokes ahead of Rohanna’s Golf Course, while Carmichaels Golf Club finished in third place.
The first leg of the tournament was a nine-hole better-ball at Rohanna’s. Scotty Bedilion and Kevin Pincavitch carded a 29 for Rohanna’s, but the Country Club led as a team by three strokes after the round.
After the nine-hole scramble at the Country Club, the home team extended their lead to 10 strokes. Bedilion and Pincavitch were low team again with another 29.
Rohanna’s won the third round of alternate shot and closed the gap to four strokes. Craig Conklin and Randell Trueblood of the Country Club team were low men that round after firing a score of 35.
The winners will house the Cup at their club for the next year. Team members were awarded County Champion hats and golf towels.
Lightning Energy served as the primary sponsor for the event, which was presented by the Greene County Department of Recreation.
Recreation Director Bret Moore said the department decided to hold the inaugural event due to major interest in golf.
“We thought it would be fun to hold a competitive golfing event this summer,” he said. “Everyone who was involved with the event enjoyed themselves. We had a lot of people who wanted to sign up. This is an event we hope to bring back every year.”
