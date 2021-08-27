Greene County Fairgrounds will be bustling Labor Day weekend with a wide array of country music performances, food vendors, fireworks and a charity cash bash.
The county’s recreation department and JTG Music will present “Greene Countyfest,” a two-day country music festival, that will feature many of the county and region’s top bands. In addition, there will be a cash bash Saturday benefiting the Colby Stars Foundation. On Sunday evening, a fireworks display will take place after the last note has sounded.
On Saturday, the gates will open at 3 p.m. and the music will start at 4 p.m. The performers that day will include Waynesburg’s Soldiers and Sons and Cassidy Chambers, and the evening performers will include Junior Guthrie and the Push, Frank Viera and headliner Alex Williams.
On Sunday, the gates will open at 2 p.m. and the music will start at 3 p.m. Local artists The Projects and Quick Exit will kick things off, and will be followed by Andy Gregg and the Aris Paul Band. The evening will conclude with popular regional bands Ruff Creek and Jackson Gardner and the Landscapers.
Admission to the festival is $20 per car for general admission or $50 per car for premium tailgate parking. Tickets must be purchased in advance and there are a limited number being sold.
“We are very excited about this event,” said Bret Moore, director of the county’s recreation department. “It has been over a decade since anyone has tried a major musical event in the county. We have a really talented group of performers assembled. It is our intention to grow and expand this event each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.