Greene County commissioners have announced the beginning of a new Home Rehabilitation Program, and said the county intends to submit an application on Jan. 29 for up to $500,000 to the HOME Investment Partnership Program, a program funded through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
In a release recently issued by the commissioners, they said their intent is to improve the living conditions of Greene County’s low to moderate income homeowners by facilitating home rehabilitation projects to improve the safety of homes in need of repair while bringing the home into compliance with State and Federal building codes.
“HOME is the largest Federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable, safe housing for low to moderate-income households,” the release stated.
Only owner-occupied homes located in Greene County are eligible for this program, and the program will be available on a first come first serve basis until funds are depleted.
Commissioners said the intent of this program is to provide no interest loans to assist with roof issues, safety and health issues, update to major systems such as furnaces, outdated electric or plumbing systems, and other repairs to preserve, improve, and stabilize the current housing stock in Greene County.
To qualify for the Greene County HOME owner-occupied home rehabilitation program, all applicants must meet the eligibility guidelines as established under the 2020 HUD income eligibility guidelines.
Any residents who have questions or are interested in applying for the HOME Program for housing rehabilitation may call Nikki Mickens, CDBG/HOME associate, at 724-852-5300 or email nmickens@co.greene.pa.us.
Residents can submit comments related to the application up to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Applicants can complete a short eligibility screening and obtain an application. Eligible applicants will be placed on the waiting list to be contacted if funds are awarded to the County by DCED in early 2020.
