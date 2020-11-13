Six days after the Nov. 3 General Election, Greene County ballots – including absentees and mail-ins – have all been counted. The results show more Greene County voters favored all of the Republican candidates over the Democrats.
President Donald Trump led former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump received 12,436 votes in Greene County, while Biden received 4,882 and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen tallied 176 votes.
Republican challenger Larry Yost led Democratic incumbent state Sen. Pam Snyder in the 50th District race.
Yost narrowly surpassed Snyder in Greene County, gaining 8,913 votes to Snyder’s 8,457.
Snyder was, however, able to defeat Yost after tallying more votes in parts of Fayette and Washington counties. In Fayette County, she received 4,082 while Yost received 2,506. In Washington County, Snyder received 1,775 votes to Yost’s 1,157.
The results from the state Department of State, still unofficial as of Nov. 9, show Snyder received a total of 14,314 votes and Yost received 12,576.
Snyder garnered 52.23% of the votes to Yost’s 46.77%.
In a Facebook message posted Nov. 5 with a photo identifying her as the projected winner in the race, Snyder said she was “immensely grateful” to voters in the 50th district who supported her during the election season.
“Being an effective leader involves listening to constituents and their concerns,” she wrote. “You have taken the time to share with me your ideas and concerns and willingness to discuss what really matters to you. I am proud that you have chosen me again to represent that voice. I look forward to continuing to work for you as your state representative to restore jobs, solve problems over partisan politics and support working families.”
A total of 17,597 ballots – from more than 77% of the county’s 22,813 registered voters – were cast in Greene County, including 4,385 absentee and mail-in ballots returned.
And across the ballot, the county favored all of the Republican candidates.
Greene County also gave leads to Republican candidates in races for state attorney general, Heather Heidelbaugh’s 61% to Josh Shapiro’s 36%; state auditor general, Tim DeFoor’s nearly 66% to Nina Ahmad’s 29%; state treasurer Stacy Garrity’s nearly 65% to Joe Torsella’s nearly 32%; and state representative in the 14th Congressional District, Guy Reschenthaler’s 69.4% to Bill Marx’s 30.6%.
The county elections office reported for the Nov. 3 election, there were 10,422 total Republican registered voters and 10,134 Democratic register voters, with 2,257 voters registered by other affiliations. And of the 4,385 returned mail-in and absentee ballots, 3,011 were returned by the Democratic party, 1,134 by the Republican party and 240 returned by other affiliations.
The Greene County Ballot Counting Board began counting absentee and mail-in ballots Nov. 4, and the county’s board of elections began canvassing the votes Nov. 6.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said prior to the election results were expected to be delayed because of recent court decisions allowing mail-in ballots to arrive at the elections office until 5 p.m. Nov. 6, and that the elections office’s goal was to have all ballots and accurate voting results available by Nov. 9.
On Nov. 9, Belding said the county elections board met that afternoon and confirmed all ballots – in-person, mail-ins, absentees and provisionals – had been counted and completed.
Belding said there were “a couple of outstanding issues” regarding a handful of ballots, roughly less than 10, and the county is waiting to receive direction from the Department of State as to how to handle those issues.
The questioned ballots should not impact any of the results on the local ballot, he said.
Belding said the county is complying with all directives by the Department of State and the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election. The county election is expected to be certified with official results on or before Nov. 23.
Belding also said no major issues were reported at the county’s 42 voting precincts on Election Day, and commended poll workers and new county hires for “stepping up” and assisting in the election.
“Because of their efforts, we were able to have a validated election process in Greene County,” he said.
Voters showed up in droves at Greene County’s voting precincts Nov. 3, with long lines reported at various locations throughout the day and many voters reportedly having to wait in line for more than an hour to cast their ballots.
Many local voters waiting in line at their respective polling places Nov. 3 said they preferred to cast their ballots in person. One of those voters was Timm Reeves, who voted at the Carmichaels Fire Hall and waited 35 to 40 minutes in line.
Reeves said he would have waited longer if necessary.
“It was very important to me that I vote in person instead of mailing my ballot in,” Reeves said. “I personally believe it is something that every voter should do, if they are able. Anything could happen to mail-in ballots, whether they get lost or stolen, or even corrupted.”
Scott McCracken of Waynesburg voted at the Franklin East polling place mid-morning, waiting nearly an hour in line. McCracken echoed others’ sentiments in that he preferred to vote in person.
“Showing up and voting in person made me feel that my vote would be secure, and not be lost in the mail,” he said.
Susan Tretinik of Waynesburg cast her ballot at the downtown Waynesburg Borough 2 polling place. She was pleasantly surprised that there was not a long line, and that the process was easy.
She, too, was not comfortable with the mail-in option.
“It’s not just this election. I feel that way about mail-ins every time I vote,” she said. “But this election is very important, and I wanted to absolutely make sure my vote is secure.”
Rick Black of Waynesburg voted shortly after his Waynesburg Borough 1 polling place opened. He waited in line about 20 minutes and watched it grow longer by the minute, he said. Commending poll workers for their efforts, Black said it was crucial for him to vote in person.
“This is a tremendously important election for our country, and I absolutely knew I would be voting in person,” he said. “I heard the rumors about ballot theft and fraud, and about hundreds or maybe even thousands of ballots being lost. I wasn’t going to take a chance of that happening to my ballot.”
Bill Baxendell of Waynesburg stood in line roughly 50 minutes at the Franklin East polling place.
“I would rather wait in line for hours here in person than mail in my ballot,” he said. “I want to be in control of my vote, and doing this in person means I can control it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.