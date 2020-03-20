County drug court soon to be in session

A special court, designed to give Greene County residents charged with certain drug or drug-related crimes opportunities for rehabilitation, is close to officially being in session.
Plans to implement the Greene County Drug Treatment Solving Court were set in motion after Christine Gardner, court assistant for program development in Greene County, applied last year for a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to fund what she called a “much-needed” initiative.
The funding was awarded in July, and since then, significant steps have been taken to get the drug court up and running.
In January, Danielle Deery was hired as the Drug Treatment Court Case Coordinator to establish the drug court. John Fox, director of the county drug and alcohol program, was hired in February as the Single County Authority and is responsible for oversight of drug and alcohol service providers.
As SCA, Fox is responsible for monitoring the quality and quantity of providers in the county to meet the prevention, intervention and treatment needs related to drug and alcohol abuse and addiction – which is why his involvement with the drug court is essential, Deery said.
Another important step in the initiative is the training of the Drug Court Treatment Team, which consists of the Judges of the Court of Common Pleas, the county public defender, and representatives from SCA, GCP and the offices of mental health, District Attorney, Probation and Sheriff’s.
Training was initially scheduled to be held April 1-3 in Greene County and conducted by Dr. Daryl Jackson, National Drug Court Initiative project director, and members of the NDCI team; however, the trainings were recently postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Although training has been postponed currently, Dr. Jackson confirmed they will continue to help and assist with the implementation of Greene County Drug Court through the limitations and safety precautions presented by COVID-19, Deery said.
Deery said drug courts help change and save lives every day by going beyond simply treating substance use and mental health disorders.
“Any participants who enter the drug treatment program will be linked to services to improve education, employment, housing, and financial stability,” she said. “(The program) directly impacts and promotes family reunification, reduces foster care placements and increases the rate of mothers with substance use disorders delivering fully drug-free babies.”
Deery said the mission of the drug court is to offer substance abuse treatment as an alternative to incarceration for drug-addicted individuals and individuals suffering from mental health issues who are arrested in Greene County and charged with qualifying criminal offenses.
The drug court initiative emerged, she said, out of the realization that a substantial number of these individuals engaged in criminal behavior as a result of their need to support a drug addiction and may suffer from mental health issues rather than from deep-seeded criminality.
According to the mission statement provided by Deery, by offering monitored treatment, the drug court aims to decrease the prevalence of drug addiction and drug-related crime, as well as criminality resulting from mental health issues in Greene County by breaking the damaging and costly cycle of criminality and incarceration due to issues beyond the immediate control of certain individuals.
In addition to thanking those responsible for helping make the county drug court a reality, Deery commended the county commissioners for their support in the interest and establishment of the Drug Treatment Court.
“I met with the Board of Commissioners, and they are very interested in making a commitment in seeing this program come into fruition in Greene County, as they see it as another tool to help fight and combat the drug problems facing our communities and families,” she said.
Danielle said the county drug court plans to take approximately 10 participants its first year, incorporating and treating dual diagnosis. The drug court is moving towards a Treatment Court Model and has formed partnerships with other drug court programs in various counties throughout Pennsylvania, she said.
Neighboring Drug Treatment Courts in Washington, Fayette and Lawrence counties have welcomed the Greene County Drug Treatment Team and have offered their support, Deery said.
Deery said Greene County was selected as one of 27 communities nationwide, with over 300 applications, to receive an award and to be trained by NDCI.
Deery added that since Greene County was chosen, out of a selection rate of less than 1%, Greene County will be given a 20% preference in scoring for any future federal Drug Treatment Court grant applications.
Once Greene County completes and receives the National Drug Court Certification, it will be maintained by “adhering to the highest standards of not only state but national regulations, polices, and procedures,” she added.
For more information about the Greene County Drug Treatment Court, contact Deery at ddeery@greenepacourts.us.
