County elections office prepares for November Presidential Election

As the 2020 Presidential Election approaches, the elections manager of the Greene County Elections and Voter Registration department said requests for mail-in ballots from the office have significantly increased.
Manager Tina Kiger said mail-in voting was a popular choice for voters in the April primary election, and the number of people requesting that type of ballot continues to be a popular choice for the Nov. 3 election.
“Our office usually receives an average of between 300 and 500 mail-in ballots for an election, but so far (as of Tuesday) we have received over 3,000 applications for mail-ins for the November election,” said Kiger, who has been employed at the elections office for 25 years.
For the primary election, Kiger said their office sent out 3,811 mail-in and application ballots and received 3,241 of them back. She added there were very few reports of voters having issues with their ballots during the primary.
“The only challenges we encountered (for the primary) was making sure we had enough supplies for sending the ballots out and getting them back, and enough storage areas for the returned ballots, but we made it work,” Kiger said.
She also reported that the polling places in Greene County were “very busy” during the primary, and although there was an initial concern regarding a shortage of volunteer poll workers the office was able to rectify most of the situation.
“We were honestly surprised by how busy the polling places were for the primary, considering the COVID-19 factor,” she said. “That just shows voters felt the election was very important. And that’s why this office is anticipating a significant turnout for the November election.”
Kiger said roughly 2,200 people in Greene County have signed up to permanently receive mail-in ballots, and she expects that number to increase.
Kiger said she believes the significant increase in requests for mail-in ballots is due to several key factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the interest in the Presidential Election and the implementing of Act 77, the election reform bill signed into law by Gov. Wolf last October.
The purpose of Act 77 is to allow more convenient and secure voting, as most voters can now vote by mail-in ballot, and voters will have more time to register to vote and to return their absentee or mail-in ballots. In addition, the Act provides $90 million in funding for new voting systems.
Kiger added that the office has seen a significant number of people stopping in or calling to obtain information about mail-in and absentee ballots this year.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure that there will be no issues for the Presidential Election,” she said, adding that there is concern of volunteers being hesitant to work due to the pandemic.
Anyone wishing to volunteer as a poll worker should contact the elections office at 724-852-5230.
Kiger said the county will utilize the same electronic voting system in November that has been used in past elections, which experienced no major issues in the primary.
She added that she is currently reaching out to all of the county’s polling places to make sure that each precinct will be available and see if anything needs to be addressed prior to the Nov. 3 election.
As for voting, Kiger stressed that if a voter returns their mail-in or absentee ballot, they cannot vote at the polls; however, if a voter remits their ballot and envelope containing the declaration of elector to the Judge of Elections at his or her polling place to be spoiled and sign a statement subject to the penalties of 18 Pa.C.S 4904 (relating to unsworn falsification to authorities), they may vote at their polling place.
She added that if a voter does not have their ballot with them, they will then be able to vote by provisional ballot.
Currently, there are 21,892 registered voters in Greene County, with 10,151 registered as Democrats and 9,596 registered as Republicans. Kiger said the office has seen a “significant increase” in the total number of registered Republican voters over the years.
For the Nov. 3 election, the last day to register or make changes to voter registration is Oct. 19 by 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 will be the last day for voters to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot; the applications must be returned to the elections office by 5 p.m.
All absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and those ballots will begin being counted in the office on Nov. 4. The canvass to finalize the election results is expected to begin on Nov. 6.
For more information on anything pertaining to the November election, mail-in and absentee ballots and voter registration, call the Greene County Elections and Voter Registration department at 724-852-5230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.