County human services programs impacted by COVID-19

Across the nation and around the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted all facets of life, from education and business to tourism and human services.
Even in smaller, rural areas such as Greene County, the devastating effects of the virus has affected, and continues to affect, the many programs and services offered throughout the county to those in need.
For the numerous programs and services offered to residents by Greene County Human Services, COVID-19 certainly presented unexpected obstacles.
“Greene County Human Services provides an array of services to (area) citizens and was not immune to the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Marcy Maletta, chief operating officer of the county human services. “For each of these services, the administrators, with the guidance of our county commissioners and state program representatives, had to adapt to a new way of 'doing business' to continue to deliver these services while keeping our staff and clients safe.”
Maletta stressed that services are still being offered and delivered through the respective departments, and anyone needing assistance is encouraged to contact Human Services at 724-852-5276.
As part of our ongoing series of COVID-19's impact on the many aspects of Greene County living, the Messenger recently spoke with administrators of various departments and programs within Greene County Human Services, who discussed their office's responsibilities, the challenges they faced due to the pandemic and any positive outcomes they experienced.
Drug and Alcohol Program
John Fox, administrator of the county's drug and alcohol program, said the department had similar struggles as everyone else with regards to working remotely.
“We were able to do assessments and DUI assessments over the phone during the height of COVID-19, and since we’ve returned full-time to the office we have to be mindful of our scheduling, so we work with human services administration to schedule conference rooms that afford us to keep our safe distances from clients,” Fox said.
“During the pandemic, we have had to closely monitor our contracted treatment providers adjusting daily of which providers either were or were not accepting our referrals due to their status of COVID-19.”
Fox said an analysis of calendar year 2019 (non-COVID) versus 2020 indicated that the department saw 39% fewer people during the pandemic, as well as a similar decline in DUI assessments. This, he explained, is attributed to the Common Pleas Court being shut down for some time and Gov. Wolf mandating bars and restaurants to close.
Currently, the drug and alcohol program is at full staff compliment and are seeing an increase in all types of assessments that the staffers handle.
“Bottom line, we are here and available to assist any resident who has a need or desire for our help,” Fox said. “Our services to the county include drug and alcohol level of care assessments, DUI assessments and court reporting network evaluations. We offer a wide range of prevention programs ranging from drug and alcohol, tobacco and gambling prevention in the schools and community-wide coalition building.”
Fox added that the prevention staff is active with all five school district’s student assistance programs and provides a 24-hour, on-call case manager who will respond to the local hospital to facilitate what he refers to as a “a warm hand-off which is another pathway into treatment.”
“The disease of addiction can and usually does destroy a person and their family, but it doesn’t have to,” Fox said. “There is help available and people shouldn’t feel like they have no one or no place to turn to. My staff and I are committed to making a difference in people’s lives.
“Recovery can start with a single phone call, and I encourage anyone who is experiencing a situation either themselves or a family member to reach out to Greene County Human Services Drug and Alcohol Programs at 724-852-5276,” he continued. “We can be that single phone call. Recovery is possible.”
Early Intervention Program
Lauren Chambers, administrator of the county's early intervention program, said that on March 17, 2020, the program was notified by the Office of Child Development that all face-to-face services were suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
“In the days to follow, we waited for guidance in regards to alternative services for our rerolled children and families, and on March 20, 2020, we received initial guidance to begin the process of Tele Intervention,” Chambers explained. “Since that time, service coordinators at the Greene County Human Services Program have been active in planning alternative services through platforms, which include face-to-face, telecommunication – phone, Zoom, Google Meet, Facetime, and Skype, to name a few – and the hybrid model including combinations of named platforms.
“All face-to-face meetings, conferences, and training have been revamped to be virtual,” she added.
Chambers said that as time has gone on, families, service coordinators and providers have been more versed in these alternative strategies, and the program's enrollment numbers have steadied.
“Our referrals ... had diminished to a small percentage and have raised to about 50% – 7-10 new children per month. We are able to provide all case management functions through the use and combination of face-to-face when permitted, phone conference, text, and Zoom,” Chambers said.
“'Therapy sessions' have been offered through video chat of a family chosen platform and face-to-face. Families and team members follow all social distancing and PPE recommendations as outlined by the CDC. Disposable PPE is made available to the family to participate if needed. All team members perform screening prior to arrival and record temperatures upon arrival.”
Chambers added that most recently, as the pandemic continues, Greene County Human Services have been planning family engagement activities for enrolled children and families.
“We have held two virtual family trainings, one in November for transitioning children, and one in December for the holidays,” she said. “Upcoming, Greene County Early Intervention plans to hold a Kick Off Literacy event, 'Would You, Could You, Come to Play?' This will be a Dr. Seuss reading event with plans to last the remainder of the calendar year.”
Chambers said these events will be recorded, so that parents can choose for this to be interactive experience or to watch later and practice the skills and strategies at their convenience. Registered families will be provided with base materials to complete the crafts incorporated. Drawings for participation prizes will be offered.
Chambers said she continues to monitor the COVID Risk Transmission Dashboard as it updates. Action plans are distributed weekly based on the status.
“It is our commitment to continue to deliver the services of each child’s IFSP as safely and effectively, as possible. My team hopes that our Family Engagement activities will continue as we return to in person services for more child friendly activities for our community,” she said.
“As a once working mother of young children myself, I am excited to offer family friendly activities that can be done not only at the family’s convenience, but can be repeated with multiple caregivers.”
Family Center and Youth Empowerment Program
Lisa Milan, administrator of the Greene County Family Center, said her department services families and children ages prenatal to seven years of age, and the center's main goal is to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing necessary support and encouragement for parents and caregivers, which will help their children develop during a critical early year of life.
“With the evidence-based 'Parents as Teachers' program, we strive to increase health and child development, increase the success of family units remaining intact and promote healthy relationships between parent and children,” Milan said.
The center's Family Youth Empowerment Program services families and children between five and 26 years of age, through two programs – High Fidelity Wraparound and Youth and Young Adult Peer Support.
“FYE provides direct support services to youth and young adults who is currently working to maintain wellness and facilitate the successful transition from child serving system to adult system at a critical time in a young adult’s life,” Milan explained. “It is believed that a peer can be an invaluable resource to a young adult who may have a few resources and few individual to rely on due to their leaving the child serving system that supported them.”
Milan added that FYE services focus on the Theory of Change model to enhance their self-efficacy and independence, which is done by creating a supportive relationship and engaging with the individual to address and identify goals and needs.
Like other human services programs, the county's Family Center experienced many challenges in 2020 due to COVID-19, which continue to this day. For example, Milan said virtual visits became essential due to the pandemic, which have been difficult for some families because of a lack of internet accessibility and inadequate phone services.
“Engaging with the families have been challenging, due to not having that one-on-one time with the families, and it has been difficult conducting adequate assessments with the family and getting the needs they have addressed due to not being in person,” she said. “It is also frustrating for families who are stressed with virtual school, being at home 24/7 and not having various activities that they normally have occurring so they lost that peer connection.”
Milan, however, said the Family Center has experienced positive outcomes resulting from the pandemic.
“We were able to receive attendance more in our parenting classes that was virtual; also, phone calls were consistent with our families, to which families have reported that the phone calls helped them with feeling isolated during the pandemic,” she said.
“It was also encouraging to see that Parents as Teachers parent educators were able to think outside the box and various activities were developed. For example, virtual playgroup and story time is offered every Tuesday and Thursday, and we held an ornament contest for all families, Valentine’s Day activities, Read Across America and Dr. Seuss activities, Earth Day activities, STEAM/STEM activities, and more.”
Milan also said Parents as Teachers was able to complete mail/porch drop offs to continue to provide various resources and activities to keep the parent-child interaction continuing.
“A family member reported that their Parent Educator contacts them weekly, and that contact helps them to feel supported and less closed off from everything,” Milan said.
Housing Program
Amy Switalski, housing and family resources administrator, said her department has adopted the "no wrong door" approach when it comes to long-term solutions to end homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed this.
“We have continued to provide a full array of services including, case management, rental and utility assistance and homeless services,” she said. “Through COVID, our team has provided all services by utilizing phone calls, email, regular mail, and even zoom calls to make it work for residents with a housing need. When we have a person that does not have the means to utilizes these unconventional ways, we have even go to their homes and meet residents to insure the services that they may need are not interrupted by access.”
Switalski said the most difficult challenge caused by COVID-19 for the housing department is trying to educate those who may have been affected about the ever-changing rental moratoriums.
“To find the latest information that one needs to understand the moratoriums on rent or utilities please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019; and if people are behind on rent or utilities, we ask that you call us at 724-852-5276,” she said. “While we can never promise eligibility, we can see if you are eligible for assistance and try to help.”
Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program
The county's Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Program (IDD) serves individuals ages 18 and older diagnosed with an intellectual disability, developmental disability, and/or autism. Typical services and supports include, supports coordination, community participation supports, residential habilitation, in-home services, and employment services. Each participant has a service plan specifically designed to meet their needs.
Deneen Shrader, administrator of the IDD program, said that up until March 2020 the majority of services and supports were provided “in-person” or “face-to-face.”
“During the pandemic, our program operations were modified, but never stopped. We quickly learned to adapt to telework and completing tasks via phone, computer, fax, email and mail,” Shrader said. “The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) did a tremendous job providing guidance quickly and efficiently, and continuing frequent communication with stakeholders as the pandemic progressed. Providers worked endlessly to ensure care and became very creative with how services were delivered.”
Shrader said there were many challenges to work through along the way, from technical difficulties and lack of technology for some, to bigger issues such as widespread financial impacts, staff shortages, and most importantly, “how we were going to ensure that our most vulnerable people were safe and healthy.”
Those living in provider residential settings were still able to do so; however, Shrader said day programs, many in-home supports, employment supports, and supports coordination developed other means of providing those services.
Providers began implementing phone calls, face-time calls, Skype meetings, zoom meetings, and Google meet to provide social interaction and activities that people could do from their homes. And in-home service providers continued to provide in-person supports in private homes that were deemed necessary to ensure a person’s health and safety.
“This was an extremely difficult and stressful time for any one person to have to go through, particularly for those who rely on specialized supports and services to get through their day,” Shrader said. “Caregivers and direct support professionals were and are the frontline in this work. They deserve the utmost respect and gratitude for their selfless commitment in supporting the lives of others.”
Shrader said a few of the program’s top priorities have always been ensuring health and safety, offering choice in services and supports, and promoting independence for an everyday life. And, over the course of 2020, she and her staff learned that remote services were very beneficial in some cases where prior to the pandemic, individuals might not have been able to participate in services that only took place at a location or in-person.
“The use of technology and virtual supports opened many new doors for people to be able to communicate, socialize, and live more independently,” she said. “For 2021, we would like to see these opportunities continue so that people can choose what works best for them so they can live a good life by their definition.”
For more information about the county’s IDD Program, call 724-852-5276.
Mental Health Program
Breann Fuller, administrator of the county's mental health program, said the department ensures residents with mental illness have access to services and supports to meet their needs.
“Community mental health services are administered through county mental health program offices like that at Greene County Human Services,” Fuller explained. “The (county's) mental health program serves as a referral source. All actual mental health services are delivered by local provider agencies under contract with the county MH office and behavioral health managed care organizations.
Fuller said the program assists with linkage to funding, assesses the need for treatment and other support services and will make referrals to the appropriate programs that may best fit the individual’s needs.
She added that during the pandemic, the mental health program continued to get individuals linked to the services that they needed, just in non-traditional ways.
“While we typically would request that an individual meet with us in our office in person, we utilized virtual appointment technology and the telephone to complete these tasks,” she explained.
Mental health providers operate under regulations set forth by the Department of Human Services’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS). During the emergency declaration, OMHSAS has loosened particular regulations regarding the delivery of mental health services – with one of the most utilized services being telehealth.
“Greene County is no stranger to telehealth services, as we were the first in the Commonwealth to provide tele-psychiatry services,” Fuller said. “Providers are now able to provide telehealth using secure, virtual platforms for certain levels of mental health treatment. This helped decrease exposer risk to individuals and service providers. This has also helped to eliminate the transportation barrier that some individuals face when trying to access services.”
Fuller said mental health crisis services have continued to be available in Greene County during the pandemic. Crisis services can be accessed by calling 1-800-417-9460. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Crisis text services are also available by texting 63288.
Walk-in, mobile and telephone crisis services are provided in Greene County by The Center for Community Resources. Their location is 82 High Street inWaynesburg.
While the number of hospitalizations decreased for the year 2020 – a total of 98 voluntary admissions to mental health inpatient hospitals compared to 186 in 2019 – Fuller stressed that there was an increase in individuals utilizing crisis services, with the number of 18 involuntary admissions to mental inpatient hospitals increasing to 25 last year.
“We want the residents of Greene County to know that we have been here for them throughout the pandemic and will continue to be here long after,” she said. “Anyone needing access to mental health services should contact our office for help and support. The number is 724-852-5276.”
SAFE Program
Amy Switalski, housing and family resources director, said the SAFE Parenting (Supportive and Affective Family Education) program is for parents who have drug and/or alcohol issues in their past and live in Greene County. The program is designed to help support parents while also using evidenced based curriculums to help them to achieve the goals that they want to as a family.
The parents attend a seven-week course that takes place once a week for 1.5 hours at the Fort Jackson Building in Waynesburg. After the seven-week course is completed, they then receive in-home visitation from one of the SAFE specialists. These visits begin as weekly sessions, and then as progress is made by the family, families can move to bi weekly, then even monthly, so they can slowly move towards being stable in parenting and recovery.
“We will assist the parents in creating goals for themselves and their family. The goals will be reviewed at each visit to assist with progress is being made,” Switalski said. “Also, during these home visits, we will follow the evidenced-based curriculum that fits the age of the children in the home. Our staff will work with the parents to ensure their choose of treatment is being followed, as we are not drug and alcohol treatment, but a parenting program for parents in recovery.”
Similar to other human services programs, the COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for the SAFE program, Switalski said.
“However, we never stopped working with families; we just found new ways to ensure they had the program delivered to them where they were,” she explained. “We have used Zooms for classes, virtual visits, and even meet outside when possible with assuring all PPE and precautions were meet. Our number one goal is to ensure that parents who want to recover and become stronger more stable parents can do so.
“Not saying that at times it was easy, we live in a very rural community and families do not have the greatest wireless service, but with each family, we found ways to combat these obstacles,” she continued. “We know that nothing beats meeting in-person as a teacher to a student, and as we follow the CDC guidelines and can come back together in the homes and in class, we are doing so.”
Transportation
Richard Blaker, administrator of the county's transportation program, said that from the onset of the pandemic transportation in Greene County was deemed essential, as drivers were required to perform trips for medical appointments, food shopping and work trips.
Blaker also said that the pandemic is responsible for a reduction of approximately 35-40 percent of the program's ridership.
“We have since seen ridership come back slowly, and to offset the decrease in ridership I petitioned and was granted the ability to perform same-day trips,” Blaker said.
From the beginning of the pandemic, Blaker said his department focused on rider, driver and staff safety.
“We provided all drivers with PPE and for a few months staggered work schedules to assure social distancing,” Blaker explained. “Also, we have provided our drivers with cleaners to make sure their vehicle is cleaned multiple times a day. We have also split up some of our larger runs into multiple buses to assure proper social distancing for our riders as well.”
Blaker said the department is providing rides for seniors to get their vaccine sponsored and paid for by the Area Agency on Aging.
“I feel as we proceed through 2021 and the public feels safe to ride again, things will slowly get back to normal in transportation,” he said.
Rides can be scheduled by calling 724-627-6778 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
