The Messenger recently reached out to all of Greene County’s municipalities for updates regarding their business operations and availability following the county’s May 15 move to “yellow” status during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The following information was provided by the municipalities that responded to us by our press time. If your municipality is not listed here, contact them directly for updated information.
n Aleppo Township’s office hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is discouraged from visiting in person and doors will remain locked. For information and/or assistance, call the office at 724-428-3875 and leave a message.
n The Carmichaels Borough office is closed. Employees are working remotely so phone calls, emails and mail are being monitored daily. The borough’s Municipal Authority is also closed until further notice. Payments are being accepted by drop box or mail only. To report an after-hours emergency, call 1-800-487-7233.
n Center Township is open and operating as normal. The office is open from 8 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The road crews are going about their normal duties.
n Clarksville Borough encourages residents to stay safe and conduct what business you can by phone 724-377-0155 or email clarksvilleboro@gmail.com. The borough is open to the public; however, CDC guidelines must be followed and you must wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing.
n Cumberland Township has reopened its office but doors remain locked until further notice. Township meetings are closed to the public; minutes can be viewed on the township’s website, www.cumberlandtownship.net/contact. Residents may call the office at 724-966-5805 to make an appointment or email at cmbtownship@windstream.net. Upon entry, anyone entering the office must wear a face mask.
n Dunkard Township is open and employees are working their regular shift. The office is being monitored and the general public entering are asked to wear a mask. Township meetings are closed to the public but can call in on the day of the meeting with their questions/concerns or by e-mailing us. For information and/or assistance, contact the office by calling 724-839-7273 or by e-mail at contactus@dunkardtownship.org.
n The Franklin Township Municipal Building will remain closed to the public and is available by appointment only. Anyone needing is asked to call 724-627-5473 for supervisors / code enforcement; 724-627-9728 for the township Sewer Authority and 724-852-2119 for the township tax collector.
n Gray Township is operating on a normal schedule by appointment only. For information and/or assistance, contact the township at 724-428-9878.
n Greene Township is operating on its normal schedule. The office is closed to the public, and anyone seeking information or assistance should call 724-966-5765 or email greenetwp@windstream.net. Anything that needs picked up or dropped off will be done through an external drop box.
n Morgan Township has reopened its office and shed but doors remain locked until further notice. Township meetings are also closed to the public but citizens may call on the meeting day, June 3 at 4 p.m. by phoning any supervisor or the office to participate. Citizens may contact the office at 724-883 2150 or by email at morgantownship@gmail.com. Supervisors can also be reached by phoning Shirl at 724-366-2725, Dominick at 724-952-5216 or Jim at 724-366-2724.
n Morris Township’s municipal office and garage are open and employees are working their regular shifts. Doors, however, remain locked. Residents wishing to contact the office for information or assistance should call 724-627-9844 or email morristwp@windstream.net. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
n Perry Township reopened May 18 and employees are returning to regular summer hours, Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The building is still locked and the public is requested to address any questions or concerns by leaving a message at the office at 724-324-2861 or by emailing perrytwp@windstream.net.
n Rices Landing Borough is closed to the public, but phone calls and messages are being monitored regularly. If someone needs to come to the office, they may call 724-592-6055 to make an appointment. Questions and concerns may also be submitted by email at rlborough@atlanticbbn.net. Residents are welcomed to go to the borough’s Facebook page for updates and information.
n Richhill Township has reopened the office and garage and employees are working their regular hours. The doors remain locked. The public is discouraged from visiting; for assistance, call 724-428-4465 or e-mail richhilltwp@windstream.net.
n Washington Township’s offices and garage are open and its employees are working their regular shifts, however the office doors are locked. Anyone needing assistance with a township matter or to make arrangements to visit the office may call 724-627-6471.
n Waynesburg Borough departments are open and employees are working their regular shifts. All department doors are locked. Upon entry, anyone entering the office must wear a face mask and hand sanitizer is available. If possible, any business with the Borough is asked to be conducted by e-mail at wbgboro@wbgboro.comcastbiz.net or by telephone at 724-627-8111.
n Whiteley Township has reopened but visits from the public are discouraged. Contact the office at 724-627-8935 during regular business hours for any assistance.
Water/ sewage authorities
n The East Dunkard Water Authority is closed to the public. However, the office is still operating with regular business hours (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to process payments, answer questions and provide service. Checks can be dropped off through the office’s door slot. Credit or debit card payments can be accepted over the phone (724-943-3713) or online at eastdunkardwater.com.
n The Franklin Township Sewer Authority, located at 570 Rolling Meadows Road in Waynesburg, is closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Mondays through Thursdays to process mail, phone calls/messages and emails but the Authority is asking customers to not come in person.
n The Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority business office, located at 144 Chartiers Road in Jefferson, is closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to handle mail, phone calls and online payments but asks customers not to come in person.
n Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority’s facilities located at 1442 Jefferson Road in Jefferson, is closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to process mail, phone calls and emails, but officials are asking customers to avoid visiting in person. For after-hour emergencies, contact the water plant at 724-592-7792.
