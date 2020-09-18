Greene County commissioners have announced the implementation of the CARES Nonprofit Grant Program, which offers financial relief to support non-profit agencies in their community outreach efforts.
The source of funding for this grant program is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package. Commissioner Mike Belding said Pennsylvania Act 24 of 2020 is providing Greene County with CARES money distributed through the Commonwealth.
“These funds may be used for non-profit grant programs to support those that have been impacted negatively or services interrupted due to the pandemic,” he explained.
The grant program is designed to allay non-budgeted expenditures attributed to the public health emergency related to COVID-19 that were, or will be, incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30. Applicants for the grant program must be appropriately licensed and operating in Greene County and comply with several other restrictions presented in the application.
The printable application is available on the county government website, www.co.greene.pa,us, and the submission deadline is Oct. 2. Applications may be mailed or hand delivered to Greene County Commissioners, CARES Nonprofit Grant Program, 93 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Additional information can be obtained on the county website, the county commissioners’ Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.
Speaking of CARES Act funding, commissioners approved several motions at their meeting on Sept. 3 that will enable the county to utilize funding from the Act that was was allotted to the county.
They approved:
n An agreement totaling $247,583.14 with the company Pictometry for a flight over the county, where the digital flyover data obtained will be used as ”a vital tax assessment tool,” Belding said. This data is expected to be made available to the county and useable by Dec. 30.
n A professional services proposal with the EADS Group for design, bidding, awarding and construction management for two facilities to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) and other county supplies, to ensure social distancing at county facilities, and also to repair the county jail’s leaking roof. The total cost will be $63,650.
Belding said one facility will be located on the county fairgrounds property and will provide easy accessibility to what he referred to as “larger stockpiles” of supplies, while the other facility will be an open-air pavilion near the county tennis courts that will encourage social distancing for residents engaging in playing tennis and/or pickleball or visiting the nearby Veterans Memorial.
n Investments in technology upgrades to software and professional services for county geographic information system (GIS) data, at a cost of $50,086; a new software agreement from Aug. 25 through June 14, 2021, at a total cost of $22,816.64; and a purchase quote with AEC Group for hardware and software to increase the county’s computer storage capacity, at a total cost of $133,542.65. Belding said these investments in technology will help make the county compatible with updated software and will “bring the county up to higher standards in the GIS mapping world.”
Belding said Greene County was allotted $3.2 million in the federal CARES Act funding in July, and that the money must meet several specific requirements in order to be used to be for projects.
“In order to use the funding, the projects must be a nonbudgeted expense, must be specifically related to COVID-19, must have occurred, or will be occurring, between March and December 30 and must be completed by the end of the year,” he explained.”It is definitely a challenge to have many of the projects completed in such a short period of time, particularly the construction of facilities. However, we will push forward and do the best we can.”
Belding added that more projects expected to be funded with CARES Act money will be announced at future commissioners’ meetings.
