County officials recently announced that the Greene County Department of Recreation recently oversaw the completion of much-needed renovations to the Mon View Roller Rink in Greensboro.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the department took advantage of the COVID-19 forced closure of this facility to make significant improvements.
"The investment of nearly $55,000 will improve several safety aspects of the facility, as well as increase its longevity for the enjoyment of future generations," Belding said, in a release issued by the commissioners' office.
The rink, which was built in the 1950s, was acquired by the county in 2005 and received its last significant upgrade in 2008, which required extensive structural updating to ensure the safety of the area’s youth.
Parts of the floor, which had sustained severe water damage, were replaced by Raffle Construction. The company also installed gutters and drainage around the facility to prevent future damage.
Previously, the rink operated seasonally because it lacked air-conditioning. Because of its popularity, the county is also installing air-conditioning to maximize the availability of the skating rink.
"Additionally, considering the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, air-conditioning will greatly improve the quality of air and ventilation in the facility," Belding said. "Once the air-conditioning is installed, the rink will be capable of year-round use."
The Mon View Roller Rink, located at 377 Stoney Hill Road in Greensboro, offers skate rental and a concession stand. The rink may also be reserved for private parties.
Belding added that the Department of Recreation hopes to open the facility to the public by the end of October and safely operate in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Additional information can be obtained by visiting the Greene County website, www.co.greene.pa.us, and the Greene County commissioners' Facebook page, or by calling the Department of Recreation at 724-852-5323.
