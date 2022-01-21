Greene County is participating in the Pennsylvania Department of Health sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic now though Jan. 22.
Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22. The testing site is located at Greene County Airport, located at 417 East Roy E. Furman Highway in Waynesburg.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said it is recommended individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results.
Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, while individuals who test negative will receive a secure-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
For additional information, call 724-852-5210 or visit Greene County commissioners’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.