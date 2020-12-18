County planning for spring projects at Greene River Trail

Greene County commissioners announced the county’s parks and recreation department is implementing plans for a variety of projects anticipated to start in the spring in response to what they call a dramatic increase in usage of its outdoor facilities this past summer and fall.
According to a release issued last week by the commissioners, continued work on the Greene River Trail is a priority on the list of spring projects.
“We welcome this commitment to safe, healthy, family-friendly activity,” the release states. “In the near future, we hope to make the scenic and historic Greene River Trail even more attractive and engaging for both local use and as a destination for regional visitors.”
Commissioners also said in the release the board would like to involve the community in improving the amenities on and near the trail. The release said there has already been work done on the trail, such as clearing brush near certain water ways that can be utilized for hiking and enjoying nature.
Commissioners said EQT and Equitrans employees have been part of the community outreach that has “done some amazing work on the trail.” EQT also funded a mural that will be the first piece in what the commissioners said they hope to be many art works along the trail.
Equitrans utilized their youth mentoring program to build and donate picnic tables and benches, and also donated a truck for trail management and sponsored new mile marker signs to assist emergency personnel, commissioners said.
Kiewit, the company building the Hill Top Power Plant, also donated manpower and equipment to place historical signs and also have provided financial support for a trail parking lot, the release states.
Also on the agenda for the Greene River Trail in Spring 2021 is the building of a blacktop parking lot near the Jessop Boat Club. This project has been estimated to cost $30,000, and to date the commissioners have collected $15,000 toward the project, the release states.
Anyone looking to donate to the parking can call the commissioners’ office at 724-852-5210.
“This project is for the enjoyment of the entire Greene County community, and a sign with donors’ names will be placed at the parking lot,” the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.