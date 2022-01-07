Greene County is receiving a $31,100 planning grant that will be used in the development of a connector trail at Wisecarver Reservoir and Recreation Area.
Greene County commissioners and state Rep. Pam Snyder Dec. 30 announced the approved funding, which will come from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program and is administered by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
This grant program, Snyder said, funds projects regarding public parks, recreation areas, trails, river conservation and other outdoor spaces.
Commission Chairman Mike Belding said the grant will be used to determine the feasibility of developing a local connector trail from Waynesburg to the Wisecarver area.
The Wisecarver Reservoir and Recreation Area project combines currently funded softball fields, a concession stand and walking trails with future developments to create a year-round destination just west of Waynesburg, Belding added.
Grant funding was received in 2021 for a kayak/canoe launch site, which is currently under design and environmental review.
“The connector trail would allow safe, easy access from Waynesburg to Wisecarver for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Belding said.
Funding for this feasibility study comes from a variety of sources, including the state Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, Environmental Stewardship Fund, ATV and Snowmobile Management Restricted Accounts, and Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and Recreational Trails Program.
Belding said Greene County has been awarded the grant “in recognition of outstanding recreation and conservation work.”
Snyder said the Wisecarver grant is part of more than $466,000 in grant funding that has been awarded to upgrade local parks, conduct trail studies and develop conservation plans in the region.
A total of $300,000 has also been awarded to Franklin Township in Greene County for the rehabilitation and further development of Crawford Park. This work will include renovation of concession building, construction of pedestrian walkway, parking area and stormwater-management measures, installation of bleachers, fencing and utilities, ADA access, landscaping, project signs and other related site improvements.
Other projects in Fayette and Washington counties were also awarded grant money from the $466,000 state funding stream.
“These projects will make sure our neighbors have new, accessible parks to play in, safe trails to walk, and outdoor places to gather with family and friends,” Snyder said. “This funding goes a long way toward making sure these projects are completed. I’d like to congratulate each of the groups involved in securing this funding, and I’m excited to see the results of these awards.”
