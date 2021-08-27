Bret Moore, director of the county’s recreation department, is excited about what fun events and activities the upcoming fall season will offer area residents.
Moore recently said the department will kick off a busy autumn on Labor Day weekend with the inaugural EQT Greene Countryfest, a two-day music festival featuring popular local and regional bands at the fairgrounds.
The weekend will include a “Cash Bash” Sept. 4 to benefit Colby Stars Foundation and will culminate with a fireworks display Sunday night. Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-852-5323 or by visiting the recreation office at the fairgrounds or at Lilli Bee’s or the Locker Room.
Moore also discussed the return of the popular Flashlight Drags racing event, which will return to Greene County Airport Sunday, Sept. 12.
Races are no prep, 1/8-mile heads up, grudge-style matches. All registered vehicles are permitted to race during the core hours of 2 to 5:30 p.m., with runoffs beginning at 5:30 p.m. Racer gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and spectator gates will open at 12 p.m. Admission is $40 for racers, $10 for spectators and children under 12 will be admitted for free.
For more information, visit www.FlashlightDrags.com.
Moore said on Saturday, Sept. 25, the popular Fall Fishing Frenzy will return to Greene County Water Park in Waynesburg. More than 400 trout will be stocked for local youth to demonstrate their angling skills. Children 5-12 years of age can purchase a one-day pass at a cost of $20 to try their luck. Residents are reminded there are a limited number of tickets available, and the Frenzy sells out quickly. The event is sponsored this year by Iron Senergy.
Finally, Moore said the 5K race, which was formerly known as “Dock to Lock” and has recently been renamed the Greene River Trail Run, will be held Saturday, Oct. 9. This event will benefit Greene County Day Camps.
This year’s race will be an out-and-back starting at the Lock Wall in Rices Landing. Prizes will be awarded in various age groups. For registration and information about this event, contact the recreation office.
“Tickets for these events are already selling very quickly,” Moore said. “Countryfest and the Fishing Frenzy all have limited tickets available. I would urge everyone to purchase soon.”
