County’s new recreation director ready to get to work

After settling in to his new position as the county’s recreation director, Bret Moore said he is ready to get to work.
Moore was officially hired to the position Feb. 20, during the Greene County Commissioners’ salary board meeting. He said he knows there is much work to be done after replacing longtime recreation director Jake Blaker, who retired in December – along with his wife, Pam Blaker, who served as the assistant recreation director.
Even though the position of recreation director is a busy year-round responsibility, Moore knows that interest in Greene County recreation is about to heat up with the hectic spring and summer seasons just around the corner.
And he says he cannot wait to get started.
“I’m excited, really excited,” he said in his office at the Greene County Fairgrounds. “A great foundation for recreation has already been established here, and I’m ready to not only continue the department’s many programs and initiatives, but also expand them for the future.”
Moore, a lifelong Greene County resident with more than 35 years of administrative and service experience, said he believes his knowledge of the area will help his goal to expand recreational activities to “improve our quality of life and economic infrastructure.”
As director, Moore will oversee the Mon View and Carmichaels pools, the Greene County Water Park, the Lions Club, Wana B and Mon View parks, the Mon View Roller Rink, the county fairgrounds and tennis courts and the Greene River Trail.
He will also oversee the county summer day camp for youths ages 5-15, which typically has sites at Lions Club Park in Waynesburg, Mon View Park in Greensboro, Ryerson Station in Wind Ridge and Wana B Park in Carmichaels. The annual day camp starts in mid-June and ends late July.
It is indeed a lot of ground to cover, not to mention the responsibility of overseeing the many other programs and activities that the county recreation department offers throughout the year. However, Moore said he is confident that he and his experienced staff are up for the challenge.
One idea that Moore plans to initiate is the formation of volunteer committees.
“I am forming three volunteer committees to suggest and help implement new ideas in the following areas: the arts, education and recreation,” he said.
He added that he has three significant goals that he wants to achieve as recreation director.
One, he wants to maintain and coordinate a calendar of events that provides year-round cultural, educational and recreational opportunities.
Two, he also wants to maintain and coordinate adult and youth recreation leagues, special events, theater programs, festivals, concert and lecture series and outdoor activities and facilities. And three, he wants to coordinate with Greene County Community Service to maximize labor efficiency.
Moore, who prior to accepting the recreation director position was employed as Director of Community Service for the Thirteenth Judicial District, said he also wants to forge working relationships outside of the department to help achieve these goals.
“I hope to explore possibilities of coordinating with the EQT REC Center and Waynesburg University to provide new opportunities,” he explained. “I am also in the process of coordinating with West Virginia University’s Department of Parks and Recreation to utilize interns to bolster the staff and create new programming.”
He said he believes social media can also be greatly beneficial for county recreation.
“I am currently exploring opportunities to expand and coordinate our social media presence with other agencies and media providers,” he said.
Moore, a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and Waynesburg College, has devoted his life to helping youths and providing academic and educational assistance for them. He was an AP English teacher for 30 years at McGuffey High School, a drama teacher, a coach for scholastic football, baseball, basketball, softball and golf teams.
He has been a proud supporter of many county initiatives, serving on numerous boards of directors, such as the Greene County Historical Society, Memorial Hospital Foundation, Corner Cupboard Food Bank, Waynesburg Special Events Commission and the Washington-Greene Job Training Agency.
With a lifelong dedication to making Greene County a better place to live, he said he is ready to tackle his new job head-on. His enthusiasm and experience, according to Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding, were key factors in appointing him to the position.
“We are extremely excited to bring Bret Moore on as the recreation director for Greene County,” Belding said. “Bret brings extensive experience in personnel management, knowledge of our opportunities and professional contacts that will serve Greene County well. Bret is passionate about Greene County’s future and presented innovative and feasible future visions for Greene County’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Belding said they look forward to expanding recreational opportunities and “capitalizing on the potential of Greene County.”
