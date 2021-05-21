After making a call for donations to help fund Greene County’s summer day camp, county commissioners said enough money has now been received from community members to ensure no fee will be attached to the annual six-week event.
During a public meeting in mid-April, commissioners said there might be a fee for this year’s day camp because of the county’s current financial crisis. Commissioners said they has begun seeking donors to help reduce or even defray costs associated with the camp.
At the time, commissioners said the initial plan was to charge $300 per child for summer camp, which in years past had been held free of charge.
During that meeting, Commissioner Betsy McClure said the $300 fee was unfortunate but necessary, because of the county’s well-documented current financial situation, which Commissioner Mike Belding said is “dire.” McClure added costs for the camp have “skyrocketed” and the county is dealing with a $1 million deficit.
However, earlier this week Belding said since that April announcement donations have been pouring in, enough to cover costs and enable children who sign up to attend for free.
“We are certainly appreciative of those individuals, businesses and industries that contributed money to defray the cost of summer camp for our Greene County children,” Belding said. “We know that years of fiscal mismanagement brought the county to this financial crisis and times are tough, but Greene County is a wonderful place to live, learn, work and play.
“As we take on these challenges, including the fiscal problems, there are passionate county employees, community members, businesses, industry partners and others intent on investing in Greene County’s future,” he continued.
For the first time in the day camp’s history, all swimming will also be free of charge. In years past, day campers wishing to swim were asked to pay a small fee.
This year’s county summer day camp will be held for youths ages 5-12 June 21 through July 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The day camp will include a wide array of activities, games and educational and informative programs; some of those programs are being sponsored by the Pittsburgh Children’s Museum.
The camps will be held at The Lions Club Park in Waynesburg, Wana B Park in Carmichaels and Mon View Park in Greensboro. The camps will strictly enforce any and all COVID-19 mandates issued by the state and Centers for Disease Control.
Recreation Director Bret Moore said the recreation department is seeking counselors to work at the day camps. Those interested in working as a camp counselor are encouraged to apply on the county’s website, www.co.greene.pa.us, or call the recreation department.
Day campers must pre-register by May 21.
For more information or to register, call the county’s recreation department at 724-852-5323.
