A coalition of Greene County officials, area medical authorities and other agencies have been meeting weekly in order to plan, organize and effectively administer the COVID-19 vaccine since the first week of January.
According to a Greene County commissioners news release, the county is committed to participating in a supporting role and continues to be “a partner in information gathering, plan validation and assisting in any other way available.”
Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, Inc. joined the team as a new partner last week, according to the release.
“The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is pleased to announce their cooperation with the Greene County Commissioners and Greene County Transportation Services to offer free rides to all seniors, 60 years of age and older, needing transportation to and from their scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointment,” said Rachal Estle, Greene County supervisor for SWPA Area Agency on Aging in a news release.
Residents interested in scheduling transportation to and from a vaccination site should call Greene County Transportation at 724-627-6778.
Residents are asked to have their COVID-19 vaccination appointment information available to help coordinate their, Estle said.
The Area Agency on Aging will also make vaccine appointments for individuals that do not have access to the internet.
Commissioners said planning, coordination and communication through the coalition meetings “validate a significant capacity” in Greene County to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
An issue is the small amount of vaccine available through the state and federal distribution programs, commissioners said.
“Due to the limited vaccine that has been allocated to Greene County, our main focus is to administer the vaccine to the Greene County residents following the Department of Health’s Phased approach safely and efficiently. We are very appreciative of all those involved in all aspects of the vaccine program,” said Commissioner Betsy McClure in the release.
Washington Health Systems Greene opened its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic earlier this week, increasing their current capacity to administer the vaccine. The clinic is being operated in the former Wellness Center of the hospital, located at 350 Bonar Avenue in Waynesburg.
Individuals wishing to receive the vaccine need to make an appointment through the Washington Health System’s registration website, https://whs.org/covid/.
Cornerstone Care, Centerville Clinics, Giant Eagle, McCracken’s and Rite Aid pharmacies also have limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines available. Phone numbers for these health care providers are available on the commonwealth’s vaccine provider map that is available at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.
This vaccine provider map ensures all enrolled vaccine providers have their information publicly available, the release states.
All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.
For more information, call the commissioner’s office at 724-852-5210 or visit the commissioners’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.