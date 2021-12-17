Greene County Historical Society received a grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to pay for general operation costs.
The commission’s Cultural and Historical Support grants go toward the general operations of agencies that do not receive other state funding, and that have an annual operating budget exceeding $100,000.
The county museum received $4,000 in funding.
Fayette County agencies that received grants were the historical society ($4,000) and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy–Fallingwater ($40,000); and in Washington County, Bradford House Historical Foundation and Washington County Historical Society each received $4,000, and the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum received $6,869.
Two Washington County entities also received Historical and Archival Records Care Grants, which fund projects that improve the accessibility and preservation of historical records.
Peters Township Public Library received $3,450 and Jefferson College Historical Society received $1,628.
In announcing the funding, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said in a release she is happy to see the Greene County museum receive the funding.
“The folks at the Greene County Historical Society work hard to procure a variety of exhibits and artifacts that portray Greene County’s vast history,” she said. “This funding is much-deserved, and it will allow them to continue providing an educational experience for neighbors and visitors of all ages.”
The commission awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies across the commonwealth.
