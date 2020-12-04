A Carmichaels man and a West Virginia woman are facing warrants for their arrests following allegations he fled police during a recent chase and she recorded and posted the chase on Facebook Live and encouraged him to continue.
Ronald Ray Conard Jr., 31, and Courtney Irene Carubia, 20, of Core, W.Va., are facing multiple charges following the Nov. 18 incident.
According to criminal complaints filed before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson, Conard was spotted by Cumberland Township driving a Ford Windstar minivan on South Branch Muddy Creek Road in Cumberland Township at about 3:45 p.m. When officers determined that he had an active arrest warrant for criminal mischief from July, they tried to pull him over, the complaints state.
Conard reportedly slowed down and started swerving back and forth, hitting the steering wheel and “moving around frantically,” police said. He reportedly made gestures in the mirror, moving his finger across his throat and yelling, the complaints state.
On Carmichaels Road, he allegedly held a knife out of the vehicle when Smith exited his vehicle, told police not to come close to him and then accelerated onto Garards Fort Road at 100 mph.
Conard got on Interstate 79 south and allegedly drove 105 mph and crossed into West Virginia, and then before West Virginia state police and other officers cold utilize spike strips on the road he turned around and headed north, the complaints state.
Police said he nearly hit several vehicles, including Smith’s patrol car.
After police said the pursuit was called off in Mt. Morris when they lost sight of the vehicle, officers returned to the station and were notified a livestream video of the incident filmed by a passenger, later identified as Carubia, had been posted on Facebook.
The 12-minute video shows the driver passing vehicles on the highway on the shoulder, talking about Conard’s charges and discussing how to flee police. Conard said several times he was running out of gas. Carubia asked if he had a gun with him, and he said he did not. The video cuts off as he enters a narrow road in a residential area.
Police said they charged Carubia for instructing Conard which direction to go and telling him to keep going.
Conard is facing one felony count each of aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude officer, eight misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and four summary violations.
Carubia is being charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit fleeing or attempting to elude officer and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit resisting arrest.
As of press time, the suspects had not yet been formally arraigned on their respective charges.
Reporter Alyssa Choiniere contributed to this story.
