The Tri-County Leathernecks Association in Greene County has announced because of COVID-19 restrictions, changes will be made in the registration and distribution of Christmas toys at the five county sites participating in the association’s annual toy program Dec. 19.
The Leathernecks association is mostly comprised of veterans who served with the U.S. Marine Corps.
Residents are permitted to attend one of the five county sites offering free, generously donated toys to parents who meet the requirements. In the past, residents were encouraged to arrive, walk in, sign up and select a toy. This year, however, in an effort to promote social distancing, things will be different.
“The new guidelines are geared to keeping everyone safe, while still ensuring that those who come and sign up will still be able to receive a toy for their child,” said Marine veteran John “Buzz” Walters, the association’s commandant.
The toys will be distributed at the following locations Saturday, Dec. 19:
n The Greene County Fairgrounds. For more information, call Buzz Walters at 724-499-5332 or Shirley Negley at 724-852-1026.
n Carmichaels Fire Hall. For more information, call Theresa Walters at 724-966-2009.
n Clarksville Christian Church. For more information, call Linda Pelkey at 724-344-7321.
n Bobtown Fire Hall. For more information, call Toni Cline at 724-358-2272.
n Richhill Township Fire Hall. For more information, call Call Peggy Bissett at 724-986-6251.
Walters said residents who arrive will be asked to remain in their vehicles, and a volunteer will provide each vehicle with a number. When the number is called, residents with that number will exit their vehicles and visit the registration area to sign in.
The toys will be distributed to parents of children up to 12 years old. Parents need to bring proof of income as well as identification showing the child’s social security number for each child receiving toys.
From there, once the resident selects a toy they are required to immediately return to their vehicle and leave the premises.
Distribution hours at each location will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is extended from last year.
Walters said those picking up toys are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines when arriving at the distribution sites. Volunteers will be adhering to the same social distancing guidelines. Walters said the total number of volunteers will be limited this year.
Residents interested in serving as volunteers at the distribution sites are being asked to contact the respective site managers to make arrangements.
“Because of COVID-19, we cannot have people just showing up at the sites to help, they need to safely plan ahead with the site managers,” he said. “The pandemic is not over yet, so we asking everyone to please help us by adhering to the guidelines.”
“We hope everyone understands why we have to have these guidelines,” he added. “Everyone’s safety is just too important.”
Walters also said no residents are permitted to stay overnight on Dec. 18 at the fairgrounds.
Walters said there is still time for people to donate toys or make monetary contributions for the program. For more information on making a donation of toys or money, call Walters at 724-499-5332.
Those writing checks for monetary donations should make checks payable to “Tri-County Leathernecks,” Walters said.
