As of Monday, there have been no new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported for more than two weeks in Greene County, according to the state Health Department.
The cases remained at 3,368 since July 8 in Greene, where 42 deaths have been linked to the virus, as of Monday, the Messenger’s press deadline.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said Greene did a good job of rollout of the vaccines.
She said many Greene residents went to Ohio and West Virginia to get vaccinated while Pennsylvania was slow in distributing the drugs.
“I think that’s great,” said Bartolotta, referring to the lack of recent deaths and cases in Greene.
“That’s great news for everyone,” she said.
As of Monday, Fayette and Washington counties each reported one new COVID-19 death since July 8, taking their totals to 310 and 330, respectively.
The state Health Department said Monday that Fayette’s total of COVID-19 cases is 13,471, and Washington County’s cumulative total is 18,009.
As of Monday, 51.6% of adults in Pennsylvania have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and a total of 12,983 full vaccinations have been administered in Greene County.
