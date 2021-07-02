COVID-19 testing site opens at I-79 Welcome Center in Greene

The state Department of Health has opened a free COVID-19 testing site at the Welcome Center along Interstate 79 North in Greene County.
The site is operating under a partnership with the state Department of Transportation, which owns the center near Mt. Morris.
“The virus is still present in our communities,” Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said.
“This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state,” Beam said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of any of the COVID-19 testing clinics, if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.”
The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 21.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 mask mandate was lifted Monday in Pennsylvania after the state came up short of its goal to have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by that time.
The masks came off at a time when 59.8% of Pennsylvania adults were fully vaccinated and 62.3% of those eligible having received a first dose of a vaccine, the state Health Department said.
People who have not been vaccinated or have yet to become fully vaccinated were still urged to wear masks when in public.
The announcement came as new cases remained low both statewide and locally.
The department announced 104 new statewide cases, bringing the total to 1,211,707 since March 2020.
The state announced three new virus deaths, none of which occurred in Fayette, Greene or Washington. The virus, to date, has been linked to 27,657 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There were no new cases reported Monday in Greene, where 3,352 residents have tested positive over the course of the pandemic. Fayette reported two new cases, taking its total to 13,416. Washington County reported three new cases, bringing its total to 17,925.
