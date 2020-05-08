COVID puts summer recreation on hold

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted many facets of life for people all over the world, as stay-at-home orders, closed businesses and social distancing has become the new normal.
And even in smaller, rural areas such as Greene County – despite the low number of reported cases – the virus has abruptly and seismically shifted the way residents are able to live their everyday lives.
One example of this is how recreation opportunities – a very important part of life in Greene County – have been forced to become very limited, and in some cases, not allowed to be enjoyed at all.
Bret Moore, director of the county’s recreation department, knows this frustration better than most. He was hired as the new director in February following the retirement of longtime director Jake Blaker, and shortly after starting his new position he told the Messenger he was excited and greatly looking forward to what 2020 was going to bring in recreation for Greene County.
And then, COVID-19 happened.
“It seemed like everything changed in a second,” Moore said, in an interview conducted earlier this week. “Everything started out promising as we began coordinating the county’s many recreation events, but now COVID has resulted in everything being put on hold or canceled. It’s crazy.”
As more mandates and orders came down from Gov. Tom Wolf during the virus’s impact, Moore realized that the 2020 summer recreation was most likely going to be a washout, from events being held at the fairgrounds to the county pools, from the Flashlight Drags at the airport to the annual Day Camp.
Speaking of the fairgrounds, Moore said every event scheduled to be held there in April and now May has been canceled, including all 4-H events, the Behm Equipment Auction, a popular barrel racing event and the traditional Sheep and Fiber Fest. Another event, the annual Kids’ Fest, has been tentatively postponed until Aug. 22.
One of the most popular summer activities in Greene County is swimming, and Moore said the virus will inevitably delay the opening of the county’s pools in Waynesburg, Carmichaels and Mapletown. However, Moore said there is hope that they may be able to open the pools sometime this summer.
“We are currently conducting interviews for lifeguards and seasonal staff, and we are hopeful that mandates will change soon and we can open them mid-June,” he said. “We know it takes roughly a month to get these pools open, so our window is realistically getting smaller for that to happen.”
More said anyone interested in obtaining more information about applying for lifeguard or seasonal staff positions may call the recreation office at 724-852-5323 or visit the county website, www.co.greene.pa.us.
Moore said the playground at Mon View Park remains closed to the public, as does the Mon View Roller Rink. However, the roller rink is typically closed during this time of year, and it will hopefully be allowed to reopen as scheduled mid-October.
The county’s pickleball and tennis courts near the museum are open to the public, as is the Greene River Trail. Moore said the county strongly encourages residents utilizing the courts and trail to be safe and practice social distancing.
The annual – and immensely popular – Flashlight Drags street legal racing events held at the county airport is also feeling COVID’s impact, as the first event of 2020, initially scheduled for May 23, has been canceled. Moore said the next event is scheduled for June 20, but “that depends on the virus.”
One of the most anticipated recreation events of the summer is the annual Day Camp, held mid-June through late July at several locations throughout the county. Unfortunately, Moore said it appears that COVID may hamper that as well.
“At this point, we doubt that we’re going to be able to hold it, which is a real shame,” he said. “I am currently discussing with the commissioners what options we may have to offer it this year, but it’s not looking good right now. It just takes so much planning and preparation, and the uncertainty is not giving us any time to figure out what we can do.”
Moore did stress, however, that officials are hoping to continue offering the free summer food program provided during day camp that enables youths to enjoy a free lunch.
Reviewing everything, Moore said he and his staff join the commissioners and residents in feeling frustrated that fun summer recreation in Greene County has been so strongly and negatively impacted by the virus. However, he understands that the cancellations are imperative for overall safety.
“Everyone affiliated and connected with Greene County recreation knows and understands the frustrations, but the important fact is that we need to be safe, and to follow guidelines so that we all get through this together,” he said. “In the meantime, we are all doing the very best we can to provide the recreation that is allowed. At this point, it’s all we can do.”
Moore encouraged residents to check the county website for updates and to call the recreation office at 724-852-5323 with any questions regarding recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.