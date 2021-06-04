A Crucible man is facing charges following allegations that he had a knife on him when he bypassed the security checkpoint at the Greene County Courthouse on May 21.
Greene County Sheriff Chief Deputy Zackery Howard said Rodney Lee Conklin, 52, yelled and acted disorderly in the courthouse. When Howard asked Conklin what was wrong and told him to act professionally, Conklin allegedly replied he was there to see the county district attorney and that he could do what he wanted to.
“Security advises me at this point that Conklin had bypassed our security checkpoint and was not properly (checked) and potentially he could have contraband on his person,” Howard wrote in court paperwork.
Conklin allegedly continued to be loud and refused to come back to the security station. He was arrested and brought into the sheriff’s office, where Howard said they found the knife and handcuff keys on Conklin.
He was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in a court facility and disorderly conduct, and was subsequently released from custody after posting $5,000 bond.
Conklin’s preliminary hearing was initially scheduled to be held before Magisterial District Judge David Balint on May 26, but the hearing was been continued until June 15.
