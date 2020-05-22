With many people out of work and staying in their homes, Chantal Fisher of Carmichaels noticed there was plenty of negativity to go around.
With “Dashing in Greene County,” she hopes people can have something positive in their lives instead.
“Dashing in Greene County” is a Facebook group that Fisher recently started.
“There was a group that serviced the entire state of Pennsylvania,” Fisher said. “The premise is to surprise people that leave their addresses with little baskets or gift bags.”
According to Fisher, the statewide group was so large, with more than 20,000 members, that it was confusing to try and make of use of it locally.
With a Greene County specific group, it is more manageable for local residents to connect with one another, she added.
“We have over 500 members from Greene County, and 40 or 50 people have gotten presents. That’s in less than 24 hours,” Fisher said in an interview on May 11.
As the group continues to quickly grow, people leave comments with their addresses and what they would like. Some people leave addresses for other people, such as family members who may not use Facebook.
The gifts can be almost anything, whether they are snacks, makeup, lotion or even a bottle of wine.
Amy Collins, a “dasher” from Clarksville who works at MedExpress, made her own custom cups to deliver to people’s doorsteps. They say, “COVID got me dashed.”
In the interview last week, Fisher said she had already “dashed” a dozen houses shortly after starting the initiative, and was planning that day on leaving a basket for two little girls who had a birthday during quarantine.
People who receive a “dash” will often return to the group to post a picture of what they receive, and to thank whoever left it for them.
Fisher has made posts on the group specifically asking for essential workers to leave their information.
“They’re out on the front lines of all of this, and I think they deserve a little pick-me-up, too,” Fisher said.
She has also put out a call on the group for any members who may own small businesses, and asking others to support them.
Fisher said she was expecting other “dashing” groups to take off in Washington and Fayette counties.
“A lot of people are scared and upset and angry,” Fisher said. “I think it would be good to just have some positivity in the world.”
