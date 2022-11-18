The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection reminded Pennsylvanians this week that recycling unwanted, gently used household items such as furniture and clothing is an effective way to curb pollution.
“Pennsylvanians have opportunity around them to curb pollution, and they can start by looking in their closets and around their homes,” said Acting DEP Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.
DEP estimates that approximately 10% of the municipal waste stream, or approximately 500,000 tons, is made up of textiles, furniture, and other household goods.
“The potential for recovering much of this waste for recycling/reuse is great,” said DEP Manager of Division of Waste Minimization and Planning Lawrence Holley.
A resource for Pennsylvania residents looking for direction and insight on how to properly recycle their household items is the Circular Merchant web platform (www.circularmerchant.com) and mobile application developed by the Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center.
Circular Merchant is an online exchange platform where interested citizens, businesses, or public officials can post recycled items and materials for others who may be interested in acquiring the items. Circular Merchant is equipped with smart device capabilities such that photos can be immediately uploaded; built-in mapping is available to locate the desired pick-up or send locations; and emails are automatically sent to notify interested parties of postings.
The mobile application is available in mobile app stores.
PRMC, with funding from DEP, launched the Circular Merchant platform in order to find real-time solutions for recycled materials and items.
“We are now able to benefit from use of Circular Merchant, especially at a time when our economy favors reuse and recycling of goods and materials,” said PRMC President and CEO Robert Bylone Jr.
DEP is urging Pennsylvanians to be mindful of different ways they can reduce, reuse, and recycle household goods and clothing. One consideration could be shopping at secondhand retailers, who sell previously used items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.