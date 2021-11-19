DEP, PennDOT seeking volunteers to ‘Pick Up Pennsylvania’

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation are encouraging residents to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups to benefit streams, rivers and lakes. The campaign, which is currently in effect, will be held through Nov. 30.
“Our waterways foster pride of place for many Pennsylvanians and shouldn’t be trashed,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “It’s important to make the connection between actions on the land and their impact on our waters. From community groups to co-workers, the volunteers who understand this connection and join in Pick Up Pennsylvania each fall do a world of good for all Pennsylvanians and the ecosystem we depend on.”
Volunteer groups who participate in the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged to participate.
“These volunteer cleanup efforts are so important,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Volunteers are the very heart of our Adopt-A-Highway program, saving millions of taxpayer dollars each year.”
Pick Up Pennsylvania is coordinated by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and sponsored by DEP, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup. This support supplies registered events with free trash bags and gloves. Residents around the state can go to www.cleanup.keeppabeautiful.org/Calendar to join registered cleanup events in their community.
Those who would like to register their own local cleanup event can visit www.keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/organize-an-event.
Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate. Cleanups in any location are eligible on stream banks and shorelines, along roadsides, and in neighborhoods and parks.
“We are so grateful to the volunteers and sponsors who help make Pick Up Pennsylvania a success,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Whether you’re cleaning up a local waterway, your local park, or the street you live on – it all makes a difference in reducing the amount of litter reaching our oceans. Picking up litter is something that almost everybody can do. It’s a great feeling, and the results are immediate. Please lend a hand and join us in a cleanup this fall.”
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful presented members of Penbrook Revitalization Inc. with a Community Pride Award for their many years of participation in Pick Up Pennsylvania. Just this year, the community group conducted five litter cleanups, removing about 1,000 pounds of trash from neighborhood locations, including storm drains that would’ve sent it to the Susquehanna River and other local waters.
For more information, visit www.dep.pa.gov/litter.
PennDOT provides many additional litter cleanup volunteer opportunities, including Adopt-A-Highway, Litter Brigades, and more, at www.penndot.gov.
