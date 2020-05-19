A week after the state Judicial Conduct Board filed a 21-count formal complaint against Farley Toothman, the Greene County President Judge remains on the bench.
In the complaint, which was filed on May 14, the Court of Judicial Discipline identified several separate incidents involving alleged judicial misconduct on his behalf that allegedly occurred dating back to 2015 and included claims that he retaliated against a defendant and a court custodian.
The day after the complaint was filed, Court Administrator Sheila Rode confirmed that Toothman is still sitting as a judge in Greene County, and Richard W. Long of Mechanicsburg, Dauphin County, chief counsel for the state Judicial Conduct Board, said Friday that is typical.
Long said the board seeks a suspension only if a judge “is charged with a felony or the board feels it is necessary in the interest of justice to seek a suspension.” Otherwise, he added, “The judge remains able to perform duties before the case is heard.”
An attorney accepted service of the 18-page complaint on Toothman’s behalf, but until the attorney enters his appearance, the name of the judge’s attorney is not public record, according to Long.
Toothman and his attorney have 30 days to file a response to the matter, and then a period known as “discovery” – opportunities to examine the evidence – begins.
“We’re looking at several months before a hearing/trial,” Long said, noting that Court of Judicial Discipline proceedings, which are open to the public, usually take place in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg or Philadelphia.
“The venue is determined by the Court” of Judicial Discipline, Long said.
The first allegation against Toothman stemmed from an incident Sept. 6, 2017, at a Sunoco convenience store in Waynesburg, when a customer, Christy McCarty, questioned a law clerk, Alexsandra Chamberlain, about activity in the store after she had left.
Chamberlain told Toothman about that exchange and store clerks who said they would ask the store owner to review surveillance footage.
Toothman, his son, George, and Chamberlain then went to the store and questioned the clerks, who asked the trio to leave because they felt harassed.
No charges were filed as a result of the investigation, but Toothman had McCarty, who was doing community service in a magisterial case, report to his courtroom the next morning.
At that proceeding, McCarty was not represented by an attorney, nor was a commonwealth attorney present, according to the complaint.
Toothman is accused of reciting McCarty’s criminal history before he found her to be in civil contempt for being in arrears for costs, fines and fees. He sent her to the Greene County Jail until Oct. 2 of that year, when she again appeared before him. He released her after asking if she was “going to be a good girl.” She had made no payments in the magisterial case while she was in jail, according to the allegations.
Chamberlain, who was hired Dec. 18, 2015, was employed as a law clerk for Greene County through Aug. 23, 2018.
In a second instance of alleged retaliation, Waynette Pellegrini refused to sign a confidentiality statement, and she filed a grievance that union work was being done in Toothman’s chambers in violation of a union contract.
On Jan. 28, 2018, Toothman posted a bright orange copy of Pellegrini’s grievance on a public bulletin board in the courthouse that contained both her name and personal phone number, the document alleges.
Toothman met with two Greene County commissioners and other officials to discuss his posting of the grievance and was told it might constitute retaliation.
According to the complaint, “Toothman exclaimed, ‘You think I’m going to retaliate? You’re damned right I’m going to retaliate.’”
The complaint also alleges that Toothman closed a protection-from-abuse hearing to the public in April 2018 when the matter should have been heard in open court and that he modified a court rule involving the payment of funds to a court stenographer.
Toothman, 64, was appointed by Gov. Ed Rendell to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge H. Terry Grimes in 2009.
Grimes remains a senior judge in Greene County. Louis Dayich is as associate judge.
Toothman’s father, the late Glenn Toothman, was a Greene County judge for 20 years.
Farley Toothman practiced law in Greene County with his father and brother and served two terms as a Greene County commissioner. He also served as a solicitor for Greene County, Greensboro and Waynesburg.
After his appointment to the court, he won a 10-year term in the 2011 municipal election.
“I do my best every day,” Toothman told a reporter from the Observer-Reporter on May 14, after the complaint was filed. “I respect the system and will comply with the process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.