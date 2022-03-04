Despite high winds causing major damage to the Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company building several weeks ago, officers said they will still hold the company’s annual Lenten Fish Fries every Friday through Good Friday at the building
“The popular fish fries are still on, as we have secured the building enough to block all damage from the public,” Nemacolin VFC President Max Brozik said Monday.
They will operate as take-out and delivery only, and be held Ash Wednesday and each Friday through April 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The menu will include fish, chicken and shrimp dinners, which include cole slaw, fries or onion rings, and a drink; fish sandwiches, chicken wing dings, shrimp, clam strips, pizza, pierogies with onions and more.
Delivery orders within a five-mile radius must be at least $20, and delivery orders over five miles must be $25 minimum.
The department will also hold its scheduled cash bash on Saturday, March 5 from 4 to 10 p.m., though that location has shifted to Carmichaels Fire Hall.
Brozik said there was initial concern that both events would have to be postponed or canceled after the fire company building sustained significant damage caused by trees that were uprooted by dangerously high winds on Feb. 18.
Exterior and interior damage, which was initially estimated to be in excess of at least $150,000, included a massive hole in the roof, ripped insulation, severe structural impact and destroyed ceilings, walls, furniture and equipment.
Throughout the day, crews worked at the site to clear debris, and the county’s emergency management agency and nearby fire and EMS companies were on standby to support of the Nemacolin fire department.
On Monday, Brozik said Whipkey Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. of Carmichaels is installing a new air conditioner and duct work for the building.
“Not all damages will be covered by insurance, so we are going to have to come up with whatever cost that goes over his appraisal,” he said, adding that officers are waiting on contractors to give bids on the roof and siding projects.
“We are (able) to start the rebuilding process,” he said. “Now we’re waiting on metal guys, ceiling guys, heating guys and paint guys to give bids.”
Brozik said the fire company is accepting donations to help in the rebuilding process. They can be mailed to Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 200, Nemacolin, Pa., 15351, with “storm damage” written in the check memo.
The VFD officers are grateful for the community support received during this difficult time, he said.
“We want to thank those who stopped to offer help on cleanup, the township crew that came and helped us, and the Greene County Emergency Management Agency, EMS Southwest and the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township and Greensboro fire department for coming in the time of need to our department,” he said. “We also thank EQT, Fayette EMS and Cumberland Township supervisors for their assistance as well.”
Rich Policz, director of the county’s emergency management agency, commended the Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company for returning to normal services the same evening that the damage occurred and added no serious emergency calls were made in the area during the brief time that the fire company was unable to operate.
