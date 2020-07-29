It may sound strange, but as of noon Wednesday it looked as if Waynesburg residents were going to be let down by a lack of rain.
That is because Wednesday was Rain Day — a day steeped in lore and a historic, landmark tradition that has given Greene County nationwide recognition — but as of noon Wednesday, a clear blue sky, a bright sun and pleasant weather indicated that no rain was likely to fall on Rain Day, for the third consecutive year. And weather experts said there appeared to be no chance of rainfall for the rest of the day.
For those who somehow do not know, Rain Day celebrates the legacy that it has rained many July 29ths in Waynesburg, and before Wednesday the record proudly states that it has rained 115 out of the past 146 years.
On Wednesday, just before noon, Waynesburg Mayor Brian Tanner stood in the Special Events Commission booth outside the county courthouse, peering at the clear sky, contemplating the fact that since being elected mayor, it seemed likely that his record will be 0-3 in July 29 rainfall.
“Last year, I joked that after going 0-2, I was thinking people were going to run me out of town because I’m some kind of a jinx,” he said. “Right now, I’m positive it’s going to happen.”
As is tradition, Tanner placed a hat bet with a celebrity where if it rained, he would win a hat, and if it didn’t rain, Tanner would have to give up a hat. This year’s hat bet was with WPXI Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper. And as of press time, it appeared that — for the third time in a row — Tanner would have to relinquish one.
“I’m running out of hats,” Tanner joked.
Joking aside, Tanner commended the Special Events Commission and the numerous individuals, businesses and agencies that contributed to make this year’s virtual event a success, despite COVID-19 creating numerous challenges for the event.
“This was unprecedented,” he said. “There was a lot of work done and much effort made from many different people who all wanted to achieve the goal of making sure that the cherished Rain Day tradition continues. We wish we could have held the street festival, but the right decision was made to make this event virtual this year, for everyone’s safety and well-being.”
Tanner also acknowledged the efforts of Ben McMillen of Waynesburg, who filmed the live music performances that aired throughout the day on the Rain Day Festival Facebook page.
Artists included Jessica Torres, who sang the National Anthem; and Drew Johnson, Trenton Antill, Jolene Hillier, Cassiday Paige, Lucien Shroyer, Graham Sterling, Jeff Grable, Lexi VanDyne, Tyler Jeffries, the Shadow Cats and the headlining act, Quick Exit.
Despite the challenges created by COVID-19, Tanner credited the organizers for making this year’s event special.
“Other than not holding the physical festival downtown, every contest that is normally offered was made available again this year,” he said. “For example, the umbrella contest was held this morning, and we got to see some very special umbrellas made by some very creative kids.”
Speaking of the umbrella contest, Brooklyn Burns, 12, of Graysville won first place, followed by Kristen Coss, 9, of Waynesburg in second place and Chatham Knight, 11, of Waynesburg winning third place.
Burns’ umbrella was titled “A Ray of Beauty,” Coss’s was titled “Rainbow Victory” and Knight’s was called “Rainy Days.”
The awards were presented by 2020 Miss Rain Day Alison Blair, Waynesburg Borough Special Events Coordinator Athena Bowman and the official Rain Day mascot, “Wayne Drop.”
Other contests being held later in the day included window decorating, lawn decorating, coloring contest and Baby Rain Day, as well as the presentation of the Jack McCracken Award.
History was also prevalent on Virtual Rain Day, with videos being shown focusing on the history of Rain Day, a tribute to Company K, the history of Caleb Ely, and a look at hat bets made over the years.
The day also featured a vehicle parade, interviews and performances by Miss Rain Day and her court, and a fireworks display.
