Editor’s Note: This is part two of a two-part series
On April 9, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all school districts throughout the state would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Messenger is attempting to reach out to all five Greene County school districts to provide updates on COVID-19’s impact on the 2019-20 school year. This week, we focus on West Greene and Southeastern Greene school districts.
West Greene School District Superintendent Brian Jackson said though the elementary and middle-senior high buildings have been closed, there has been much activity as teachers and students prepare to finish the school year.
“Our faculty members have tremendously stepped up and are working diligently with the students,” he said. “Everyone – the teachers administration, parents and especially the students – realizes that this has been a unique and unprecedented situation, and it has been great seeing them work together to get through this.”
Jackson said learning instruction is continuing as planned, with students being able to access homework and lessons online via several different programs as well as with paper packets for those with limited internet access.
“Obviously, we all believe that teachers standing in front of their students in a classroom is the best way to teach and learn, but we are doing the best we can, given these unusual circumstances,” he said.
Currently, the school district is working together to address the senior prom, graduation and kindergarten registration.
Jackson said kindergarten registration packets are available at the elementary school, on the school district’s website – www.wgsd.org – and at the satellite locations being used for the district’s free “Grab and Go” lunch program, where students are able to pick up lunches through June 30.
The school district is encouraging parents of students who are eligible to enroll in kindergarten to complete the registration packet and return to Mrs. Hildreth in the elementary office by dropping it off, mailing it back in the provided envelope or emailing it to her at hildretl@wgsd.org, as soon as possible.
Anyone who needs additional information on kindergarten registration may call the school at 724-499-5183, ext. 2310, Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Jackson said screening assessments will be scheduled for incoming students once restrictions are lifted and dates can be scheduled.
Speaking of “Grab and Go,” Jackson added that the lunch program could be extended through the entire summer.
As for the prom, Jackson said the current plan is to still hold Prom Week before graduation if mandated restrictions are lifted, and if that isn’t possible, then “we will try to come up with something creative” for the seniors.
Regarding graduation, Jackson said the ceremony was initially scheduled for May 29 but has since been moved to June 5, two days after the updated scheduled last day of school. The school district, he said, is adopting a “wait and see” approach for the ceremony.
“We prefer to have a traditional ceremony for our students, but because of the uncertainty of COVID we are exploring many ideas,” he said. “Social distancing service, video ceremony, setting alternative dates of June 19, July 17 or August 14 … we just want to do whatever we can give our seniors the special event that they deserve.”
Finally, Jackson said the school’s initiative to make face shields and donate them to front liners is continuing, as nearly 700 shields have been created using the school’s 3-D printers.
Southeastern Greene School District Superintendent Rich Pekar said the education plan at Mapletown High School and Bobtown Elementary School is continuing and thriving for the students enrolled in the district.
“In addition to our paper work packets that are available to our students through the end of May, we are embracing technology through online programs,” he said. “We’re also offering enrichment activities online that can also be picked up … these are not graded activities, just opportunities for students in each grade level to get prepared for the next school year.”
Pekar said Southeastern Greene was one of few school districts to receive funding through the state Continuity of Education Equity Grant, which is being used to provide high-speed internet access points for students.
“We previously conducted a survey which indicated that at least 50 percent of our students did not have any internet services or devices, which is a serious issue,” he said. “The grant funding enables our students to access the internet at various locations, and also allows us to purchase laptops that students will be able to sign out and use. We thank our state officials for helping us secure this important grant.”
Pekar said that due to current restrictions the senior prom has been postponed and the prom committee has expressed interest in possibly holding the event sometime after the school year ends.
As for graduation, the ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 12, but it could be postponed if restrictions are still in place.
“We desperately want to provide a deserving ceremony for our students if it is possible, and we are also looking at many different options if that date doesn’t work,” he said. “We are looking into possibly having a virtual service that would be very unique, where we film the keynote speakers, then film each student separately receiving their diploma, then editing it all together into one special video and post it on social media.
“We’re moving ahead with senior T-shirt sales and making a slideshow that can be shown online,” he added. “We are just trying to keep things as normal as we can for our students, during these uncertain times.”
The district is continuing its “Grab and Go” lunch program, where students can pick up lunches at Bobtown and Mapetown schools Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
He added that the district is committed to helping the community however they can during the pandemic. In addition to internet access points and free lunches, the district is making face shields similar to the West Greene School District initiative.
“After we heard about West Greene, we thought, why can’t we do that here?” he said. “We have a 3D printer here, so Lew Andowsky, our technology education teacher, has been making the face shields that are being donated to front liners.”
Pekar said he cannot praise the district faculty enough for their commitment and dedication to the students.
“I am very proud of our teachers and administration, as they continue to work together to provide instruction and strive to help our communities stay safe,” he said. “Everyone here just wants to do the best they can.”
