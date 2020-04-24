Despite COVID 19 shutdown, school districts prepare to complete year

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series.
On April 9, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that all school districts throughout the state would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Messenger is attempting to reach out to all five Greene County school districts to provide updates on COVID-19’s impact on the 2019-2020 school year. This week, we focus on Carmichaels and Central Greene school districts.
Carmichaels Area School District Superintendent Fred Morecraft said despite the continued closure, the school’s 2020 graduation ceremony is still tentatively scheduled for June 5.
“Without a doubt, our seniors absolutely deserve a special ceremony,” he said. “So we are currently brainstorming ideas on how to do that while maintaining social distancing and adhering to any restrictions we have.”
In the meantime, the district staff and faculty are working diligently to complete the school year, he said.
“I stay in constant contact with the staff by way of virtual meetings,” he said. “Online homework and physical paper packets are being distributed to our students, as is the ‘Grab and Go’ meal program. We are holding virtual board meetings, and the elementary and junior-senior high school principals meet with the teachers weekly via Zoom.”
Morecraft commended the schools’ teachers for their efforts during the ongoing pandemic.
“I cannot truly express just how proud I am of our teachers, because they have really stepped up,” he said. “They were given no time to prepare for these uncertain, unprecedented times, and yet they have been amazing in all that they’ve done, and continue to do, for these students.”
Morecraft said the entire district is fully committed to completing the school year in an efficient manner.
“This situation is obviously not ideal, but everyone here is always working to give 100% effort in educating our youths,” he said.
Dr. Helen McCracken, Central Greene School District Superintendent, said the administration also still plans to hold graduation ceremonies on June 5.
“We are waiting to see the directives that the state lays out to us regarding the handling of large gatherings,” she said. “We obviously will follow through whatever orders we are given as to how graduation will be permitted to be held.”
McCracken said planned instruction for the 1,600 students enrolled in the district is continuing.
“Our teachers are teaching, our students are learning,” she said. “How students receive their respective instruction depends on whether or not they have capable internet service at home.”
McCracken echoed concerns raised by other superintendents regarding internet access.
“For our district, it is estimated that 35 to 40% of our student population does not have access, and that’s a big problem,” she said.
For those students who do have access, assignments and homework are disbursed and submitted through programs such as Google Classroom, while those with insufficient access are able to receive paper packets every three weeks.
“We have exchange days at various locations in the district for a three-week rotation, and we will mail out the packets to any students who may miss those days,” she explained.
McCracken added that the exchange days are convenient because they are available for pickup at the same locations that “Grab and Go” meals are offered.
“The meals are available every day at eight different locations, and any young person ages 18 and under can get them,” she said.
McCracken said she is also proud of the district’s faculty and staff.
“Everyone here understands that the ongoing pandemic is an unbelievably unique situation, and I am very proud of the cooperation and dedication shown by our faculty,” she said. “As it is in every school district, everyone knows that working together will greatly benefit the education and well-being of our students.”
