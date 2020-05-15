The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted many aspects of everyday life for Greene County residents, causing numerous businesses and recreational, historical and educational entities to either outright close or greatly change the way they provide services.
One such entity that is doing everything possible to continue providing fun and educational activities to area youths is the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg.
Kathy McClure, Bowlby Library executive director, said she hopes library staff will be in the building when Greene County is moved to the yellow phase beginning May 15 and with the permission of the state Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
In the meantime, virtual story classes, children and adult activities, bingo and game nights, and opportunities to participate in other virtual programs will continue through the closure and the next few months.
For example, the following upcoming events and activities will be held:
n Virtual Family Game Night will be held on Friday, May 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants and staff will be using games from the Jackbox game series (Drawful, Quiplash, Trivia Murder Mystery). Interested parties need to RSVP by emailing reference@gmail.com. The staff needs participants’ emails to invite them via Google Hangouts. Participants will need an internet connection, a computer to view the games, and a smartphone that will be used as a controller to submit answers.
n Virtual Bingo will be held on Friday, May 15 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for all ages. Participants are invited to play several games of bingo at the library via Google Hangouts.
n Virtual Book Club meetings are held on Mondays at 6 p.m. during the month of May. Director Matt Cumberledge of the Greene County Historical Society is leading a virtual book club on behalf of the library and is looking for readers. Book Club discussions will focus on one or two stories every week from L.K. Evans’ Pioneer History of Greene County. Participants may obtain a copy of this book from the library by calling and leaving their name and phone number at 724-627-9776. Videos of the discussions will be available on Facebook and the library’s YouTube channel. Weekly assignments may be found on the library’s website or Facebook page.
n Parents and children are invited to watch the library’s recorded story classes on Bowlby’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. There are a variety of stories as well experiments and activities.
As for allowing patrons to physically visit the library, McClure said its doors will be happily reopened to the public when state regulations allow.
“In-person services may resume when all safety precautions are implemented for the well-being of staff and clientele,” McClure said. “We will offer curbside services as soon as the OCL has given permission to libraries in the yellow phase to do so.”
McClure said the uncertainty and unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing her from establishing future plans for the library.
“There are still a lot of unknowns,” she said. “Library directors are receiving information at the same rate as other business owners.”
Currently, McClure is writing reopening procedures in preparation of a soft opening after Memorial Day, and added that her expectations for the summer season, which is typically a very busy time of year for the library, include the reorganization of summer programming for the youth of the library’s service area.
“We are purchasing software for online summer programming along with story classes for the younger children, as well as planning in-person summer events in the hopes of offering small group sessions for children to participate in hands-on activities,” she said. “I suspect we will need to be extra diligent and mindful of social distancing throughout the summer months.”
Bowlby Library will also be implementing “Direct Patron,” a lending of physical audiobooks and Wonderbooks through Playaway, by the end of the month. Through the program, items are mailed directly to the patron, eliminating contamination of materials. Patrons will be able to request these items from a selection of titles posted on the webpage.
Each patron will be able to request two items per lending period. The materials will be sent to the patron’s home directly from Playaway. Patrons will then return them to the library after a two-week period at which time they may request again. The library is seeking sponsors for this additional service.
Patrons may also request books through the GCLS Books by Mail program. Materials will be sanitized and mailed directly to the patron. Participants are required to sign up for the service through Bowlby Library, as books will be mailed directly from the library.
McClure said she also anticipates holds will only be able to be placed from lending library collections, and added that delivery and interlibrary loans are currently suspended and will most likely continue through the summer months.
For information about anything pertaining to the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, call 724-627-9776; or visit the library, which is located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg. Information may also be found at www.evakbowlby.org or on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/BowlbyPublicLibrary.
