COVID-19 has forced yet another traditional annual event in Greene County to be canceled this year, as the White Covered Bridge Association announced recently that its annual Bridge Festival will not be happening in 2020.
The Covered Bridge Festivals in Greene County are traditional fall staples for area residents that celebrate the deep rural history of the landmarks in Carmichaels and Garards Fort with a full slate of food and crafts vendors, reenactments and live entertainment.
The popular two-day festivals at the White Covered Bridge and the Carmichaels Covered Bridge near the Greene Academy of Art were initially scheduled to be held Sept. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
However, earlier this summer committee for the Carmichaels Covered Bridge Festival announced recently that the 2020 event was being canceled, and in an article published last month White Covered Bridge Association executive director Pat Walko said the association was adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach as to whether to cancel the event, and added that the final decision would be made at the association’s August meeting.
On Aug. 12, the association emailed the Messenger with the following announcement:
“After much consideration and in the best interest of the community, the board of directors voted on August 4 to cancel the 2020 White Covered Bridge Festival. We would like to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, vendors, and entertainers that supported us this year, as we tried our hardest to make the festival happen.”
The announcement concluded with the statement that the association “looks forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Covered Bridge Festival.”
The two Greene County bridges were slated to join 8 others in Washington County as part of the Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival. However, last month Jeff Kotula, president of Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, announced that the entire Covered Bridge Festival was being canceled, and said that although the festival attracts over 20,000 visitors a year to Washington County, the 2020 event could not be held because the current guidelines established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health limits events to 250 people.
Following Kotula’s announcement, JoAnne Marshall, director of the Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency, said that independent organizations or agencies facilitate each location of the festival, and the White Covered Bridge Festival’s Association members informed her in June that they wanted to take more time to decide the fate of this year’s event.
Walko said members held a meeting on July 7 and agreed to wait until the association’s next meeting on Aug. 4 to decide whether or not to hold the event. At that meeting, the decision was unanimous to cancel the festival.
“There were several mitigating factors in the difficult decision, including insurance issues and the continuing limitations of gatherings set by state guidelines,” she said. “Another concern was that roughly half of our volunteers either are in a high-risk category (of contracting the virus) or living with someone who is high-risk, so we were going to have a serious shortage of volunteers able to assist us with the festival.”
The biggest factor, she said, was the safety, health and well-being of those attending and working at the event.
“That was obviously our number one priority,” she said.
Walko added that any vendors who committed to this year’s event will have their commitment honored to be a part of the next White Covered Bridge Festival.
As for the Carmichaels Covered Bridge Festival, the event’s association agreed earlier in the summer to cancel their festival due to COVID-19 concerns.
A message on the festival’s Facebook page posted in June stated the following: “It is with regret ... that the 2020 Carmichaels Covered Bridge Festival has been canceled. This was not an easy decision, but one the board of directors felt was appropriate. We hope all our vendors, friends and fans will hang with us until 2021 when we will celebrate our 50th festival a little late.”
Marshall said canceling long-standing annual events is not an easy decision to make and none of the organizations are doing so lightly.
“The safety of the attendees, volunteers, staff, entertainers and community are at the forefront of every decision,” she said. “Although the decision to cancel is the best in our current situation and guidelines, it is the hardest decision to make due to the amount of passion and dedication each individual has towards our yearly traditions.”
Still, Marshall said she remains hopeful and positive for the future.
“The love the organizations and individuals have towards these events is what will carry us forward,” she said. “We are optimistic for traditions returning along with the introduction of some new opportunities for visitors and the community.”
