Editor’s Note: This article is the second of a three-part series on the effects of the coronavirus on local businesses.
Local businesses from across Greene County continue to feel the dramatic effects of COVID-19’s ongoing impact. Numerous businesses spoke firsthand on just how powerful that impact has been, and continues to be, for them.
Laura Johnson said her business, Mankind Gentlemen’s Cuts in Waynesburg, is also facing difficult times.
“We have been deemed nonessential and had to close down and it’s been insane, to say the least,” she said. “No income with four kids is definitely scary. I cried for a few days out of fear of this virus and fear of how I will support my family. But then I handed it all over to God.”
Johnson strongly believes that all residents need to listen to what experts are saying.
“I feel like everyone needs to do their part in social distancing so we can get back to normal ASAP,” she said. “As for what can we all do ... well, I’m not sure. We can still sell gift certificates and T-shirts, but I don’t see us selling that many since a lot of people aren’t working. It’s just uncertain times.”
Johnson said she was relieved to hear that the stimulus bill had been passed.
“I was definitely happy to hear there are options with the bill that’s going through,” she said. “If the virus drags out, we will have to get the small business help.”
Still, Johnson said she finds positivity in the ongoing situation, even as she misses her regular customers.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying the time with my family and getting little things done around the house,” she said. “I’m trying to stay as positive as I can. It will definitely be a day to celebrate when we can go take care of our clients … I kind of feel like we abandoned them. I have had a few that have cut their own hair and let me just tell you: I feel like there will be a lot of people rocking bowl cuts or buzz cuts until we are back.”
Amanda McMillen, owner of Rustique Crafts in Waynesburg, said the day she found out she had to shut her business doors due to the quarantine was devastating.
“After many years of crafting as a hobby, I decided to follow my dream and brave the big world and open a craft store in downtown Waynesburg, one that offers handmade rustic and primitive wood crafts, custom items and weekly craft classes,” she said. “We opened on March 5, 2019, and it was a whirlwind of a year getting started with many highs and lows. It was crazy exciting watching my dream unfold day by day and doing what I love the most. The day I found out I had to shut my doors due to the quarantine was devastating.
“When I was informed about the mandated shutdown, my heart sunk and I felt my dream slipping away, wondering how I will pay the store bills with no money coming in,” she continued. “Starting a new business, especially the first few years, you have to keep the momentum going and push through the tough days and pray you make it through.”
McMillen said she has been constantly worried that the shutdown has the potential to permanently close many small businesses such as hers. But then she decided to push back and has refused to give up. She started focusing on online sales for custom orders and even conducted a virtual tour of items in stock at the store.
McMillen said she has been amazed by the support that residents and other businesses have given to small area businesses.
“The community has really been amazing so far,” she said. “So many wonderful people are sharing posts from small businesses and referring friends. If we all continue the support of small businesses in our area, we can and will survive this. If you see a shop offering sales, buy something … even if it’s small, purchase a gift certificate, or simply share the post with your family and friends if you are unable to make a purchase.
“If you do make a purchase, share it online and give a shoutout to the business,” she continued. “Every little bit helps until we can open our doors again. I’ve seen so many businesses sharing other businesses’ post and pages, and it is so amazing seeing everyone work together.”
McMillen said she is “extremely proud” to be a part of the Greene County community.
“If we continue to work together, we will make it through,” she said.
Mike Ozohonish, owner of the sports-themed restaurant bar known as Ozy’s Bar and Grill in Clarksville, shared that the mandated shutdown has dramatically impacted his business financially.
“We’ve experienced a decrease in sales of probably in the ball park of probably about 80 to 90% due to the fact that only takeout is permitted and a large portion of our profits come in the form of sit-down food sales, alcohol sales, and vending such as pool tables, juke box, gaming, etc.,” he said. “This is also affecting our employees who many had days cut down since we are not open to the public for sit-down services.”
Ozohonish said he hopes his establishment will be opened back up sometime around May, but he is fully aware that might not be a possibility, especially if people don’t take the advice and follow the guidelines given by the experts.
“We were just getting ready to open our newly remodeled section of our establishment, a new high school sports themed, kid-friendly restaurant, before the virus took over,” he said. “Obviously, that will have to wait until the governor deems it safe to open back up to the public.”
In the meantime, Ozy’s has continued to provide takeout four nights a week and may start offering delivery as well as lunch takeout and curbside pickup.
“This is really the only way to make any income from the business at the time,” he said. “Since we have the skill and capability to cook large amounts of food and many people in our area have the need, we decided to use Sundays as a way to give back to the local community by serving free meals to senior citizens, people who lost their jobs, and people who are just struggling in general.”
He added that Ozy’s is also planning on donating lunches or dinners to health care first responders, grocery store employees and other essential workers “to show our support for the outstanding job they are doing.”
He also commended the community at large for showing their support.
“The community has been great in supporting our efforts and the donations have been a major factor in allowing us to provide this service,” he said. “The best part about living in a small town is the way we come together when the chips are down and find ways to persevere.
“We will do what we need to do to make it through this difficult time, but we understand it is in everyone’s best interest to follow the advice of the experts,” he added. “We don’t want to open our doors until it’s safe for our employees and customers.”
Jason Renner, owner of High Street Hair in Waynesburg, said COVID-19 has been difficult for his business on a different level.
“Due to the nonessential business closure, we had to close our doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our clients and staff, and while looking out for everyone’s safety, this closure has affected our business and many others in our community.”
Renner said High Street Hair, which opened in May 2018, is unable to have clients come in for their hair-care needs, which prevents the salon and stylists from earning an income for themselves during this time.
However, he believes that if everyone works together, area businesses will survive and once again thrive.
“We hope that everyone will continue to listen to the guidelines, and when this passes, we have faith that everyone, including ourselves, will continue to support local businesses and help each business continue to regrow and thrive later this year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.