The state Department of Health will use county case counts to determine the frequency of testing for asymptomatic employees and residents at nursing homes and other long-term care living facilities.
“As I’ve said numerous times we have to be very cautious. We know that COVID-19 enters a facility through the dedicated and brave and courageous staff who are asymptomatic, and through no fault of their own, bring it into the facility,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Sept. 3.
In a county with less than a 5% positivity rate over a seven-day period, routine testing of asymptomatic staff is recommended once a month, but testing of asymptomatic residents is not.
Facilities in counties that have positivity rates between 5% and 10% are encouraged to test asymptomatic staff weekly and to test any asymptomatic residents who have had outside contact with someone in the last two weeks.
In facilities in counties above the 10% positivity rate, the DOH recommends testing asymptomatic staff twice weekly and weekly testing of asymptomatic residents who have had outside contact within 14 days.
Should a resident or staff member exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, Levine said they would be tested immediately.
“If an outbreak is occurring in a facility then universal testing should occur and will occur rapidly to determine the spread of the virus and then we will intervene,” Levine said.
The DOH also released information on how long-term care living facilities could again allow visitation for residents.
Before visitation restrictions can be lifted, facilities must have a comprehensive testing plan; a plan for isolating residents with COVID-19; screening protocols for staff, residents and all who enter the facility; a plan to allow for communal dining and activities; a plan for how visitation will be handled.
“Our work to protect residents and staff and long term care facilities such as nursing homes is far from done,” Levine said. “We all we all have a collective responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we must be united in this effort.”
