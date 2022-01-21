Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, which serves Greene, Fayette and Washington counties, offers free and confidential safe housing, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy and other services to help survivors of domestic violence find safety and peace
DVSSP representatives encourage anyone who is experiencing abuse in their relationship to contact DVSSP for assistance, according to a recent news release.
“The new year is a time of change and new beginnings,” the release states. “If you are experiencing abuse, if your partner has hurt you or is hurting you, or is trying to control your actions or your finances, we can help. Everyone deserves to be safe at home.”
DVSSP also offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential.
For more information, call the 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit peacefromdv.org.
The agency also reminds residents January is Stalking Awareness Month. The release states stalking is a dangerous crime that affects as many as 7 million Americans in one year.
“People who are stalked suffer higher rates of depression, anxiety, insomnia and social dysfunction than people in healthy relationships,” the release states. “Stalking can also cause problems in the workplace. If you would like more information about stalking and how to prevent it, DVSSP can help.”
The agency offers free training for businesses and community groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.