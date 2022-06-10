The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial recently catapulted domestic violence onto the national stage, as headlines of physical and emotional abuse splashed across newspapers and evening news tickers and served as online clickbait.
Domestic violence can be less obvious as bruises. It includes emotional and verbal abuse, like controlling a victim’s wardrobe; digital abuse, like demanding account passwords; economic abuse, such as tracking spending; and sexual abuse.
According to Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, about 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men will be victims of domestic violence.
This month, DVSSP invites Washington, Greene and Fayette counties to commit to ending domestic and sexual violence by signing the NO MORE Pledge.
“The NO MORE Pledge is an invitation to anyone to speak up against domestic and sexual violence in our communities,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist with DVSSP. “It was formed by a partnership (between) the FISA Foundation, the Heinz Endowments and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.”
Previously called the Father’s Day Pledge, NO MORE is an opportunity to express support for victims and become involved in ending domestic violence and its attached stigmas.
“People think it’s a family matter. They might feel embarrassed or ashamed about speaking out against it,” said Orbin. “With the NO MORE Pledge, we try to lend our voice. If there’s a conversation happening around it, people are more likely to feel more comfortable seeking support.”
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, in any community. Domestic and sexual abuse happens to people of every socioeconomic background, religion, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation.
Orbin said calls to DVSSP’s helpline and requests for protection from abuse orders have increased since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Sexual violence and domestic violence were an epidemic before COVID-19,” she said. “Our agency has ... seen an increase in people seeking our services.”
In taking the NO MORE Pledge, the community lets victims know they are not alone, and reminds them help is out there. Pledge-takers promise to speak up if they witness domestic violence and to take reports of abuse seriously.
“Anybody can call our 24/7 hotline,” Orbin said. “That number - 1-800-791-4000 - is available to not just people who are experiencing abuse, but anybody who might be concerned about a friend or family member.”
Large banners will be on display at the Wild Things game June 12, where attendees are encouraged to sign the NO MORE Pledge. Pledge banners and information about ending domestic and sexual violence in the region will also be displayed at DVSSP’s BANDTOGETHER Festival June 18 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The tech-savvy are welcome to sign the pledge at https://www.peacefromdv.org/prevention/no-more-pledge/.
DVSSP encourages individuals to share videos of themselves taking the NO MORE Pledge on social media under the hashtags #DVSSP and #NoMorePledge. The nonprofit will share videos to DVSSP’s socials throughout the month.
For more information on DVSSP, or for assistance or volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.peacefromdv.org/.
