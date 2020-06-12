Representatives from Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania have reported that hotline calls increased and shelter stays decreased during the COVID-19 quarantine between March and April in their coverage area of Greene, Washington and Fayette counties.
And the coordinator of the DVSSP’s Greene County satellite office said domestic violence statistics in the county remained “relatively constant” with previous months from the beginning of the lockdown through the end of May.
Lisa Hannum, DVSSP executive director, Megan Dunlevy, the organization’s director of operations, and Cheryl McCready, coordinator of the DVSSP’s satellite office in Greene County, shared statistics reported during Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home mandate as well as thoughts pertaining to possible reasons behind the numbers.
In regards to the numbers reported throughout Greene, Fayette and Washington counties, Hannum, in a recent interview with the Herald-Standard conducted prior to the lifting of the stay-at-home order in those counties, said the numbers indicated a rise in domestic violence, but it is very realistic that people did not want to expose themselves or their children to a communal situation during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors, and it’s really concerning,” Hannum said. “Logic will tell you that it’s being exacerbated.”
For the three-county area, the rise in calls to DVSSP began in March.
According to information provided in a previous article in the Herald-Standard, in February, there were 37 protection-from-abuse orders filed, 105 hotline calls and 279 nights in shelters for women and children in the three counties.
In March, there were 43 PFAs filed, 176 hotline calls and 221 nights in shelters; and in April, there were 45 PFAs filed, 257 hotline calls and 116 nights in shelters.
“The reduction in shelter nights seems to be trending throughout the Western Pennsylvania area based on our conversations with other domestic violence programs,” Dunlevy said in a recent interview with the Herald-Standard conducted prior to the lifting of the areas’ stay-at-home order.
“We believe that although the number of hotline calls certainly indicates that incidents of domestic violence may be on the rise, survivors may be reluctant to seek shelter somewhere other than their home because of the pandemic.
“We are preparing for an increase in requests for shelter once the stay-at-home orders are lifted,” she added.
McCready provided on Monday updated statistics for the month of May that indicated there were 87 PFAs, 425 hotline calls and 216 shelter nights reported throughout the month for the three-county area.
In all, DVSSP reported that from March 1 through May 31 there were a total of 261 PFAs, 858 hotline calls and 533 shelter nights from their coverage area.
According to McCready, since the start of the coronavirus safety precautions in early March, the Greene office has helped to prepare 18 protection-from-abuse orders and has completed 44 PFAs total to date. Greene County, she said, typically files about 100 orders each calendar year.
Her office also experienced an increase in new cases of reported abuse during the quarantine.
“Since March, the Greene office has helped 45 new victims and 10 significant others as well as 43 continuing victims and significant others,” McCready said. “Significant others are friends or family members asking how to help a loved one in a violent relationship. There has been over 50 hours of counseling hours for the same period. The Greene office often works with about 20 new clients each month.”
McCready stressed that domestic violence is about power and control, and one of the ways that an abuser controls the victim is to isolate them from family and friends.
“The mandatory isolation caused by the COVID virus has probably been a dream situation for many abusers,” she said. “The victim is, in effect, locked in with the dangerous person with no opportunity to get help.”
Usually, McCready said, victims will call the domestic violence hotline or even the police when the abuser leaves the home. When the abuser goes to work, to the store, or to visit friends, the victim is then able to call safely for help. The victim can also find refuge with friends or family.
However, there is concern that during any type of quarantine or lockdown, the abuser would not leave and neither could the victim, who ultimately feels that there is no place to go.
“At this time, they can’t go to work, to the store or even to a friend of family member,” she said. “It is often not even easy to find medical care or other social services when facilities are closed due to the virus.”
McCready said some of the recent hotline calls to the Greene office have been interrupted by the abuser barging in on the call, wanting to know and control who the victim is calling.
“The victim is often hiding in the car, on the porch or even the bathroom trying to discretely call for help,” she explained. “Often, the caller hangs up abruptly for safety purposes. It is a very scary situation since abuse often increases when the abuser thinks the victim is going to leave. With COVID-19, the victim of abuse is often too afraid to call and is unable to get away.”
Hannum noted that the pandemic is a stressful time for anyone, and can stir up problems even in healthy relationships. She said that domestic violence is about power and control, and can include cutting off an escape or support, like hiding car keys. Domestic violence victims who need to escape were forced to choose between staying at a shelter in a communal environment and potentially being exposed to the virus, and staying in a dangerous situation.
Hannum emphasized that the organization is continuing to provide all of its usual services.
“We are here, doing the exact same services that we were doing before this,” she said. “It’s just in a modified manner. Nothing changed. We are here, and we will be here. We answer the phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and if they need shelter we have shelter, and if they need a PFA, they can get a PFA.”
McCready agreed, adding that help is literally just a phone call away.
“Unfortunately, even a pandemic doesn’t stop domestic violence from affecting the lives of its victims,” she said. “Although some of our services have been modified, help is still available in Greene, Washington and Fayette counties. Our office door in Waynesburg is now temporarily closed; however, domestic violence services, including PFA assistance, are still available at this time by phone.”
She added that strict safety guidelines continue to be followed “for the safety of all,” and counseling, safety procedures and protection-from-abuse orders all continue to be offered by phone.
Anyone seeking help from the DVSSP satellite office in Greene County is strongly encouraged to call 724-852-2463. This phone answers 24/7.
Additional information for this article was provided by Alyssa Choiniere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.