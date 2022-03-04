Dr. Oz visits Waynesburg as part of statewide campaign tour

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz recently visited various businesses in downtown Waynesburg during his tour through southwestern Pennsylvania, and addressed a variety of topics, such as COVID-19, vaccine mandates and the distressed economy.
Oz, a heart surgeon who found fame as a television show host on “The Doctors” and also his own show, “The Dr. Oz Show,” announced last November his intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
Oz has been visiting counties throughout the state to garner support as he prepares to run against 15 other candidates in the Republican primary election on May 17.
On Feb. 21, Oz visited stores and businesses such as Mickey’s Mens Store, 5 Kidz Kandy, Mankind Gentlemen’s Cuts, The Fashion Shoppe and the Denny House, where he talked to owners and customers about topics and issues affecting them. For example, Victoria Bruno, owner of Mickey’s Mens Store, expressed concerns about keeping popular items such as boots and jeans in stock for her customers.
During his visits to businesses, he also spoke to several dozen people who met with him at the county’s Republican headquarters, addressing topics like health care, the benefits of and concerns with energy and coal, the Second Amendment, public education and the local, state and national economy.
“I am running because I’m really, really worried about our country,” he said. “As Republicans, we need to stand up, and we need to be assertive … that is why I believe Republicans are energized right now.”
In regards to COVID-19, Oz said he supports vaccine and believes they have benefits, but he is against mandates and said individuals should be allowed to choose whether or not to get the shot. He also said the virus needs to be continued to be analyzed.
“Science is something that urgently needs to be continually studied and challenged,” he said.
On his website, Oz states that he is opposed to prolonged business shutdowns, and he believes it is critical to “keep our children in school because the science overwhelmingly supports it.”
Some residents in attendance spoke to Oz about their concerns such as lack of job opportunities, the county not reaping full benefits from the gas and oil industry and the area’s continuing decline in population.
Oz was joined in the visit by Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
