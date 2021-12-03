The first weekend in December traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Greene County, and this year will be no different as numerous festivities have been announced beginning tonight with the annual Holiday Open House in downtown Waynesburg.
Holiday Open House
Sponsored by EQT and presented by Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful, the 13th annual Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 3 will feature extended hours at downtown Waynesburg stores, a Holiday Market, Candy Cane Lane, free wagon rides and caricature drawings, free photos with Santa, an Ugly Sweater contest, a tree lighting ceremony and much more.
Beginning at 4 p.m., downtown Waynesburg will be closed to motorized traffic. Activities officially start at 4 p.m., and many of the area merchants will have extended hours until 8 p.m. and will be offering special sales, door prizes and refreshments.
There will also be a Holiday Market that will feature a wide array of vendors, including Lippencott Alpacas, Thistlethwaite Vineyards, What’s Smokin’ BBQ, Willow Tree Farms, Scottiedog Ceramics, Goodnight Moon Quilts, Cookies and Beyond, Black Willow Products, Glitter & Glow Scents Co., Holyland Treasure, CannaPig and DM3 Designs.
The Candy Cane lane will feature Greene County United Way, Greene County CASA, Corner Cupboard Food Bank and Domestic Violence Services of SWPA.
At 6 p.m., the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree will commence on the steps of the courthouse, and from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be free wagon rides by Rocky Ridge Acres and free caricatures drawn by Jeff Harris. From 6:15 to 8 p.m., there will be free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus by McMillen Photography.
Treat bags for the first 150 children will be provided by First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County and Holiday Market vendors.
The winner of the window decorating contest sponsored by Community Bank will be announced at 7 p.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater contest. Also, there will be a free “Letters to Santa” writing station set up for children, which is being presented by Cricket Wireless.
Breakfast with Santa
Santa Claus will be the focus of two upcoming activities hosted by the Greene County Department of Recreation. Santa will be the special guest at “Breakfast with Santa” from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. in the lower level of the 4-H Building at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Admission is $8 per person and includes a pancake and sausage breakfast, a free photo with Santa and a special treat.
A mailbox for the North Pole will be available for children to deposit their letters, along with “Dear Santa” templates to compose their wish list on.
Also, now through Wednesday, Dec 15, children wishing to receive a personalized letter from Santa can simply send their letter with a completed request form to Greene County Department of Recreation, ATTN: Santa Claus, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Forms are available on the Greene County Department of Recreation Facebook page and at www.co.greene.pa.us.
Letter request forms include the child’s contact and basic information, including gender, age and any gifts requested from Santa, and must be completed by a parent or guardian.
A completed form must accompany each letter, please limit one request per child.
There is no cost for a letter from Santa. Funding has been provided by sponsors R & D Watters Septic Service, Waynesburg VFW Post 4793 and Direct Results. Children should receive the letters before Christmas.
For more information on “Breakfast with Santa,” or the “Letters from Santa,” call the Department of Recreation at 724-852-5323.
Christmas parade
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s 83rd annual Christmas Parade will be at Greene County Fairgrounds from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
This year’s parade, which is sponsored by First Energy Foundation, will be a “Reverse Parade,” where spectators will drive through the fairgrounds and enjoy Christmas displays from the safety of their vehicle.
The fairgrounds’ east gate on Route 21 – near Bortz Chevrolet – will open at 2 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. Spectators will follow a route through the fairgrounds and exit out of the West Gate - near Burger King. The Route 188 entrance will not be open to parade traffic.
Santa will have a goodie bag for the first 300 children which will have treats and other items donated by various individuals, businesses and organizations. Santa’s elves will deliver these directly to the cars in a low contact manner.
Letters to Santa will be collected from the children by Mrs. Claus and placed in a special North Pole mailbox. Return mailing addresses on the letters are optional.
Those attending as spectators are invited to bring cash donations or items for the Corner Cupboard Food Bank as well as new toys for the “Toys for Tots” program. Items will be collected by members of the Christian Motorcycle Association’s “Highway Soldiers” in a low or no contact manner along the route.
WANB Radio will be providing Christmas music during the event for parade goers to enjoy along the route by tuning into 105.1 FM or 1210 AM. “Crazy” Dougie Wilson will host the two-hour broadcast featuring Christmas music from all music genres and some classic surprises.
Entries will be judged ahead of the start of the parade and the winners will be displaying ribbons and trophies. Spectators, however, will also get to vote for their favorite as they travel through the route. A “People’s Choice” will be awarded following the parade. There is no central theme, but all entries are asked to portray Christmas Spirit.
Winners, photos of all entries and a “live” walk through of the parade will be shared at www.facebook.com/greenecountypachamber.
For more information, call the chamber at 724-998-2386 or email melody@greenechamber.org.
University Christmas Concert
The Waynesburg University Music Program will host its annual Christmas Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The event will be held in Roberts Chapel with a reception to follow in the Marsh Center. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
In compliance with the Keep Waynesburg Well Plan, all in attendance will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. More information can be found online at waynesburg.edu/keepwaynesburgwell.
For more information, call Dr. Ronda DePriest, professor of instrumental music and director of the music program, at 724-852-3420 or email rdepries@waynesburg.edu.
Museum Open House
The Greene County Historical Society Museum will present its annual Christmas Open House from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The public is invited to walk through the rooms decorated for Christmas in past fashions and enjoy light refreshments alongside a visit with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
For more information, call 724-627-3204 or visit www.greenecountyhistory.org.
Holiday Craft Show
The 17th annual Musical Mikes Holiday Craft Show will be held at Carmichaels Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The show will feature all handmade items from local crafters, concerts, a Chinese auction and concessions.
Admission is free, and proceeds will benefit the Carmichaels Elementary Music Program.
Bowlby Open House
The public is invited to the Bowlby Library’s Holiday Open House from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Patrons are encouraged to enter the event’s Cookie Raffle, Children’s Toy Basket Raffle and Door Prize. Raffle tickets are currently being sold at the library for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5.
There will also be an opportunity for children to have their photos taken with Santa Claus and enjoy Holiday Story Time.
This event is sponsored by Friends of the Bowlby Library.
For more information, call the library at 724-627-9776.
Holiday Tea Party
Kathryn’s Victorian Venue, located at 694 E. High St. in Waynesburg, will host a Christmas Tea Party.
Patrons will enjoy delicious holiday teas with finger sandwiches, salads, scones and desserts and are encouraged to wear tea time attire, including their favorite hat and gloves.
This event is $25 per person, and reservation only.
Call 724-557-1159 to make your reservation today. Tea times are available at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; or 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1239614899849262/.
Holiday Lecture
The Lions Club Community Building, located at E. Oakview Drive in Waynesburg, will host a special lecture titled “Ghosts of Christmas Past” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Join author and instructor, Ron Murphy, for a look at some of our most beloved Christmas traditions, their origins and how they have remained popular for generations.
Admission is $10, and proceeds will benefit Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/lions-club-community-building-east-oakview-drive-waynesburg-pa/ghosts-of-christmas-past-with-ron-murphy/165904052419855/.
Christmas Toy Drive
The Tri-County Leathernecks’ Toys for Tots program in Greene County is celebrating its 41st year in 2021.
For this year’s drive, toys will be distributed at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18:
n The Greene County Fairgrounds. For more information, call Buzz Walters at 724-499-5332 or Shirley Negley at 724-998-0733.
n Carmichaels Fire Hall. For more information, call Laura Walters at 724-986-6692.
n Clarksville Christian Church. For more information, call Denise Prodan at 724-809-8458.
n Greensboro Fire Hall. For more information, call Toni Cline at 724-358-2272.
n Richhill Township Fire Hall. For more information, call Krystal Smith at 724-499-5240.
Those writing checks for monetary donations should make checks payable to “Tri-County Leathernecks.”
