State Police in Waynesburg conducted an Operation Strikeforce DUI Checkpoint during the evening hours May 29.
The checkpoint was held during the Memorial Day weekend along State Route 21 in Franklin Township by Troop B, Waynesburg’s patrol unit.
The checkpoint resulted in seven DUI arrests, 46 traffic citations and 18 written warnings. No crashes or fatalities were reported.
In a release issued by Troop B, officers said the Pennsylvania State Police are “committed to ensuring that the highways of the commonwealth are safe for its citizens and for the motoring public.”
