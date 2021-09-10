Domestic Violence of Southwestern PA representatives have announced the following programs and services available in the area.
n DVSSP offers virtual and in-person school programs that teach problem solving, conflict resolution and healthy relationship skills. Learning these skills helps prevent domestic violence in our communities.
The programs are designed for every age starting in kindergarten through high school.
n Free and confidential services are available to help survivors of domestic violence. Domestic violence was an epidemic before COVID-19, but the added isolation and stress has made the problem even worse.
If you are facing an abusive situation at home, DVVSP can help. The agency offers safe housing, counseling, legal advocacy and other programs for anyone who does not feel safe at home.
All services are free and completely confidential.
n Free counseling programs are also available to help survivors of domestic violence. Everyone deserves a safe and healthy relationship that is free from violence.
If you are in an unhealthy relationship, and you want to talk to someone about it, DVSSP can help. The agency offers counseling and virtual support groups that you can participate in from the privacy of your own home.
For more information, call the 24-hour hotline at 800-791-4000 or visit www.peacefromdv.org.
