Domestic Violence of Southwestern PA – which serves Greene, Fayette and Washington counties – is encouraging fathers to take a pledge to end domestic violence.
In a release issued recently by DVSSP, representatives said it is up to everyone, including fathers, to end domestic violence and sexual assault.
“The earlier we start talking to young people about healthy relationships and respect, the more likely they are to say something when they see violence or abuse happening in their communities,” the release states. “This Father’s Day, DVSSP is asking everyone to stand up against domestic violence and sexual assault, and to model healthy relationships for our children.”
DVSSP encourages the public to learn more about the Father’s Day Pledge and how Dads can prevent violence in their respective communities at www.peacefromdv.org.
“Together, we can eliminate domestic violence for everyone. Nobody is born abusive; we know that it is a learned behavior,” the release states. “One of the most common ways that children learn behaviors is by observing what their parents and role models do. By modeling healthy behaviors in your relationships, the youth that look up to you will start to act how you do.
“One of the hardest things to do is hold someone accountable when they show abusive behaviors, but it is one of the most important things that a men and fathers can do,” the release continues. “It doesn’t have to be a big deal, but speaking up will make a difference in how people in our communities think about domestic violence and sexual assault.”
For more information, call the DVSSP’s Greene County satellite office at 724-852-2373 or email dvsspgreene@peacefromdv.org.
DVSSP also offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential.
