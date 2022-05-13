Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA (DVSSP) will host a multi-cultural community Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at the Flenniken Library, 102 E. George Street in Carmichaels.
The festival will feature a variety of dishes made from foods to be grown in the Carmichaels Community Garden, which is located at the library.
Food will be prepared by Greene County Career and Technology Center students. Everyone is welcome, and admission and food are free.
In the event of rain, the festival will be held inside the library.
Visit peacefromdv.org/community to learn more about the Carmichaels Community Garden, or contact Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA at 724-223-5477 or via email at edutrain@peacefromdv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.